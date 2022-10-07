ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

msonewsports.com

Wednesday, Oct. 12th – Beverly Bridge Hearing Leaves Residents Frustrated – Peabody Water Filtration Plant Opens – News Notes – Sports – Photos

Weather – National Weather Service – A strong cold front moves into our region late Thu into Fri. This will bring widespread 1-2″ of rain with localized higher amounts & gusty winds. The heavy rain may lead to pockets of urban street flooding. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Today some sunshine temps near 70.
PEABODY, MA
msonewsports.com

Focus on North Reading Football (5-0) – Hear from Coach Ed Blum & Two Players as they Prepare for Amesbury (4-0) on Friday

NORTH READING (Podcast – Video – Photos) North Reading football put together a solid team effort last week in a notable 47-8 win over Triton. (Game Story) In this game the Hornets got a strong performance from quarterback Alex Carucci as he threw three touchdown passes, passing for 297 yards (13-15) and added 24 yards rushing while scoring two touchdowns. Craig Rubino delivered186 yards of offense, combined rushing and receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. In a podcast interview head coach Ed Blum discusses last week’s game and previews Friday’s clash against a strong Amesbury team. Also, hear from two North Reading players as they prepare for this week’s game. (Sam Morelli & Craig Rubino) Earlier this week MSONEWSPORTS spoke with Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. Click Here.
NORTH READING, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast with Coach Dave Woods – Bishop Fenwick Football (5-0) Hits the Road Friday for Archbishop Williams

PEABODY (Podcast) Bishop Fenwick football has jumped out to a 5-0 start this season. The Crusaders are coming off an impressive win last Friday against Cardinal Spellman (34-3), game report click here. The week Fenwick plays at Archbishop Williams on Friday. (6 p.m.) In a podcast interview Fenwick coach Dave Woods shares his insights on last week’s game and previews this week’s road game.
FRANKLIN, OH
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game

BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Lynn English Football Picks up First Win of the Season – Hear from Coach Anthony LaFratta

LYNN (Podcast) The Lynn English football team beat Chelsea (23-0) Friday night for the Bulldogs first win of the season. Edwin Castro scored all three Lynn English touchdowns. The Bulldogs will host Malden Friday night at 6 p.m. at Manning Field. Lynn English first year head coach Anthony LaFratta talks about last week’s game, how his team is coming together, and previews this week’s game against Malden. LaFratta has been an assistant football at Lynn English and also was on the Wakefield High coaching staff.
LYNN, MA
rock929rocks.com

The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store

WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital.  The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located.  The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
WORCESTER, MA

