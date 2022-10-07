Read full article on original website
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series
Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
Christian Bale thinks green-screen acting in Marvel films is ‘monotonous’ – but that’s unfair
Christian Bale is just an actor, standing in front of a green screen, asking everyone what day it is. Apparently, he did not find making Thor: Love and Thunder an entirely stimulating experience. For his role as the vitamin D-deficient supervillain Gorr in Taika Waititi’s film, he was, by his own admission, often bored and confused. This week he said that, when it came to working with green screen, “the definition of it is monotony”, and declared: “Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one...
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
ComicBook
Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming
Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Complex
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Tom Cruise To Become the First Actor To Film Movie in Outer Space
If he has his way, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise will be taking his acting career… The post Tom Cruise To Become the First Actor To Film Movie in Outer Space appeared first on Outsider.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf by Night’ in 35mm Screening with Michael Giacchino Q&A
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night, and seeing movies projected in 35mm, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Thursday, October 13 at 10:45pm, Collider is partnering with Marvel Studios for a special screening of Werewolf by Night in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema and we’ll have Michael Giacchino for the Q&A. In addition, everyone attending will get free soda thanks for Marvel Studios!
Deadpool 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Marvel Movie
Deadpool 3 has officially been announced and we are hyped - here are six quick things we know about the upcoming Marvel movie.
These viral YouTube sci-fi films are 90% produced by a scientist, self-taught in VFX
The creator of the recently-viral Sky Cruise video, Hashem Al-Ghaili is back, and this time with a feature science fiction film called 'Orbital.' The new film is about the construction of a massive ring around Earth and is due to be released in 2023. Like most of the Berlin-based biotechnologist's...
Glass Onion: Knives Out fans are overjoyed as Netflix announces plans for sequel’s cinema release
The Knives Out sequel will be released in cinemas ahead of being made available on Netflix. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows the 2019 Oscar-nominated film, which stars actors such as Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. The sequel will be released on Netflix,...
Netflix To Bring 'Knives Out' Sequel To AMC And Other Theaters A Month Before Streaming
Netflix Inc. NFLX will release a one-week Thanksgiving theatrical sneak preview of its highly-anticipated movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." What Happened: After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has decided to release the sequel to the 2019 Daniel Craig-starrer, "Knives Out" in theatres, before unveiling it to its subscribers on Dec. 23. It would be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains — AMC Entertainment AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK.
Months Ahead Of Avatar: The Way Of Water's Release, Producer Reveals A Key Part Of Avatar 4 Has Already Been Shot
We’re a few months away from Avatar: The Way of Water coming out, but producer Jon Landau has revealed that a key part of Avatar 4 has been filmed years ahead of its arrival.
Werewolf by Night Marvel explained
Everything you need to know about Werewolf By Night from comics
