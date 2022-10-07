ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye

Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
Deadline

‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series

Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV.  Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
The Independent

Christian Bale thinks green-screen acting in Marvel films is ‘monotonous’ – but that’s unfair

Christian Bale is just an actor, standing in front of a green screen, asking everyone what day it is. Apparently, he did not find making Thor: Love and Thunder an entirely stimulating experience. For his role as the vitamin D-deficient supervillain Gorr in Taika Waititi’s film, he was, by his own admission, often bored and confused. This week he said that, when it came to working with green screen, “the definition of it is monotony”, and declared: “Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook

Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming

Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
Complex

XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December

Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Collider

L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf by Night’ in 35mm Screening with Michael Giacchino Q&A

If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night, and seeing movies projected in 35mm, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Thursday, October 13 at 10:45pm, Collider is partnering with Marvel Studios for a special screening of Werewolf by Night in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema and we’ll have Michael Giacchino for the Q&A. In addition, everyone attending will get free soda thanks for Marvel Studios!
Benzinga

Netflix To Bring 'Knives Out' Sequel To AMC And Other Theaters A Month Before Streaming

Netflix Inc. NFLX will release a one-week Thanksgiving theatrical sneak preview of its highly-anticipated movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." What Happened: After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has decided to release the sequel to the 2019 Daniel Craig-starrer, "Knives Out" in theatres, before unveiling it to its subscribers on Dec. 23. It would be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains — AMC Entertainment AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK.
TV & VIDEOS

