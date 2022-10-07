Read full article on original website
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
State Health Department makes push to get New Yorkers to sign up for organ donation registry
The New York State Department of Health is encouraging New Yorkers to make a potential lifesaving gift by enrolling in the state’s organ donation registry. Oct. 7 marked the annual NYS Donor Enrollment Day, an estimated seven million individuals have already been signed up, according to the health department.
Nyack’s Famous Street Fair returns for 49th year
Sunday was the final day of the 49th annual Nyack Famous Street Fair.
Columbus Day garbage collection: NYC Sanitation Department announces holiday trash pickup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sanitation Department (DSNY) said it would conduct trash collection Monday through a continuation of its pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program that provides additional service on typical off-days. Residents who normally have their trash removed Monday can put their material at the curb...
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Migrants at hotel say Travis has been treating them well; restaurateur helps feed hungry women and children in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Migrants currently living at a Travis-based hotel never heard of Staten Island prior to coming to the New York City borough. For at least a little while, it’s home. Standing in a windy parking lot outside their hotel Sunday morning, at least 10 migrants...
Northwell to provide student internships at New York City Schools
As part of New York City public schools’ Student Pathways Initiative, Northwell Health will host up to 150 internships for 12th graders, supporting student instruction in career-connected learning. NEW HYDE PARK, NY – Northwell Health today announced its commitment to serve as the first Student Pathways anchor employer partner...
13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – The post 13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train appeared...
Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest aboard an MTA bus Sunday night in Mott Haven, according to police, marking one of at least three assaults in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Lamont Barkley, 55, was riding the BX19 bus near East 149th […]
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray Attacks
More than a dozen people were injured on Friday in New York City by two different pepper spray incidents. Michael Davis, a commuter, said: "Pepper spray is out of control. New York needs to tighten up, it's not very cool."
East Tremont hair salon owner diagnosed with cancer credits community's support for her comeback
Sedonia Bonnie Croom was welcomed back after she endured treatment and support from all of her clients.
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
‘We’re asking for emergency aid’: Staten Island immigrant organizations rally to help asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island religious and immigrant leaders gathered at Veterans Park in Port Richmond Sunday afternoon to call for aid for asylum seekers who have arrived in the borough with a dearth of supplies. Around 40 individuals living within hotels in Travis were transported to the...
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
Driver hits pedestrian, building in Washington Heights; Victim opens fire on driver: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian hit by a car in Washington Heights on Saturday pulled out a gun and shot at the driver, police said. The driver, 30, allegedly struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a building at West 167th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When […]
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools
Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
Parkchester Condos tenants: Management not responsive to lack of heat concerns
Residents at the Parkchester condos are saying they have no heat in their homes – a concern as temperatures are beginning to cool in the region. Dozens of residents say there has been a lack of transparency from their management office. They claim that for years now, many of their homes have little to no heat during the colder months.
