Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Northwell to provide student internships at New York City Schools

As part of New York City public schools’ Student Pathways Initiative, Northwell Health will host up to 150 internships for 12th graders, supporting student instruction in career-connected learning. NEW HYDE PARK, NY – Northwell Health today announced its commitment to serve as the first Student Pathways anchor employer partner...
Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest aboard an MTA bus Sunday night in Mott Haven, according to police, marking one of at least three assaults in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Lamont Barkley, 55, was riding the BX19 bus near East 149th […]
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy

The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
More budget cuts ahead for some NYC schools

Even as many New York City schools reel from this summer’s budget cuts, some principals are bracing for another financial hit.For the first time since the start of the pandemic, schools with enrollment shortfalls will have to pay back money midway through the school year. Education department budget directors warned many schools last week that they may have to let go of, or “excess,” teachers to achieve hundreds of thousands of...
