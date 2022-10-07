Read full article on original website
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail wins Orchid award from San Diego Architectural Foundation
Accolades for La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail continue to roll in.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
presidiosentinel.com
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
Harvest Festival gives small business owners opportunity to make a comeback
The Harvest Festival returned for its 50th year this weekend with more than 100 small business owners making a big comeback after the pandemic slowed things down a bit for most of them.
sandiegomagazine.com
Meet Choll W. Kim, MD, PhD, A World-Renowned Surgeon at Excel Spine Center
Dr. Choll Kim isn't just respected among his San Diego peers–he is world-renowned for his ability to solve complicated cases related to spinal health. Dr. Kim, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, is internationally recognized in the field of Laser Endoscopic Spine Surgery (LESS) and is considered an expert in the field of computer-assisted Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Kim has helped advance spine surgery by providing his insight on tools and techniques used in spine surgery, speaking at spine conferences worldwide, and providing hands-on training to ensure minimally invasive techniques are being properly used among his colleagues.
presidiosentinel.com
Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County
Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
dotesports.com
Amouranth suffers another stalker scare at TwitchCon San Diego, had to ’get security involved’
TwitchCon San Diego was supposed to be a source of joy for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, and for the most part, it was. But, her meet and greet on the event’s final day was marred by a close encounter with a stalker. It’s unclear whether it was the...
Pumpkin patches to visit around San Diego County
Here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches around San Diego County to get you in the Fall spirit.
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
presidiosentinel.com
Shining a Light on Human Trafficking – What Can Our Community Do?
The San Diego International Film Festival (SdiFF) announced their partnership with Authentic ID and All 4 Humanity Alliance and in their efforts to continue to shine a light on the issue of Human Trafficking San Diego County and beyond. The SDiFF has programmed the film “Exit – A Journey Out of the Heart of Human Trafficking.” This documentary tells the true story of three women who were looking for a way out of their extreme poverty and found themselves at the heart of human trafficking networks. DA Summer Stephan will be introducing the film at the festival. Additionally, SDiFF will be honoring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello with the Humanitarian Award at the Night of the Stars Tribute on Thursday, October 20. Dr. Brook Parker-Bello is an author, thought leader, justice advocate, actress, techie, survivor champion against human trafficking, and the founding CEO of More Too Life, Inc, and a new start up called Eval.
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
UCSD Guardian
UCSD Requiring Proof of Engagement for Financial Aid Disbursement￼
UC San Diego introduced a new monitoring system in Summer Session I to track the commencement of academic activity for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, in order to disburse their federal financial aid. This system tracks and reports the commencement of academic activity for students in each class in each term, including the summer sessions, and regardless of a student’s passing status.
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
NBC San Diego
The Hunter's Moon Will Rise This Sunday. Here's When You Can See it in San Diego
This weekend's moon might make your hair stand on end as the full Hunter's Moon rises in an ever-darkening night sky. Look to the east Sunday evening and you will see the brightly-illuminated full moon rise at 6:34 p.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac. Gaze into the heavens as the...
Senior living community in development for Rancho Santa Fe parcel
Development plans are in the works for a new retirement community on the long vacant lot on Calzada Del Bosque and Via De La Valle.
Opinion: San Diego’s Housing Market Is Cooling, But Stay Calm — It’s Not 2008
Lately San Diego home buyers have become more cautious and sellers a tad impatient. The extraordinary and immediate demand for housing in 2020 and 2021 has cooled for numerous reasons. The increase in inflation certainly has impacted the market. According to Trading Economics, inflation peaked in July 2022 at 9.1%...
San Diego Renters Face 5th Most Expensive Market in U.S., But Has Slowdown Begun?
San Diego ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the nation in September, though there are signs the rapid rise in costs is slowing, according to housing analysts. Zumper.com, an online apartment search service, placed the median prices of one and two bedrooms in San Diego at $2,620...
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
