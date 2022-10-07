The San Diego International Film Festival (SdiFF) announced their partnership with Authentic ID and All 4 Humanity Alliance and in their efforts to continue to shine a light on the issue of Human Trafficking San Diego County and beyond. The SDiFF has programmed the film “Exit – A Journey Out of the Heart of Human Trafficking.” This documentary tells the true story of three women who were looking for a way out of their extreme poverty and found themselves at the heart of human trafficking networks. DA Summer Stephan will be introducing the film at the festival. Additionally, SDiFF will be honoring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello with the Humanitarian Award at the Night of the Stars Tribute on Thursday, October 20. Dr. Brook Parker-Bello is an author, thought leader, justice advocate, actress, techie, survivor champion against human trafficking, and the founding CEO of More Too Life, Inc, and a new start up called Eval.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO