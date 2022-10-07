ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bishop, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Education
sandiegomagazine.com

Meet Choll W. Kim, MD, PhD, A World-Renowned Surgeon at Excel Spine Center

Dr. Choll Kim isn't just respected among his San Diego peers–he is world-renowned for his ability to solve complicated cases related to spinal health. Dr. Kim, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, is internationally recognized in the field of Laser Endoscopic Spine Surgery (LESS) and is considered an expert in the field of computer-assisted Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Kim has helped advance spine surgery by providing his insight on tools and techniques used in spine surgery, speaking at spine conferences worldwide, and providing hands-on training to ensure minimally invasive techniques are being properly used among his colleagues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County

Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precalculus#Science Teacher#K12#Wheeler Bailey
presidiosentinel.com

Shining a Light on Human Trafficking – What Can Our Community Do?

The San Diego International Film Festival (SdiFF) announced their partnership with Authentic ID and All 4 Humanity Alliance and in their efforts to continue to shine a light on the issue of Human Trafficking San Diego County and beyond. The SDiFF has programmed the film “Exit – A Journey Out of the Heart of Human Trafficking.” This documentary tells the true story of three women who were looking for a way out of their extreme poverty and found themselves at the heart of human trafficking networks. DA Summer Stephan will be introducing the film at the festival. Additionally, SDiFF will be honoring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello with the Humanitarian Award at the Night of the Stars Tribute on Thursday, October 20. Dr. Brook Parker-Bello is an author, thought leader, justice advocate, actress, techie, survivor champion against human trafficking, and the founding CEO of More Too Life, Inc, and a new start up called Eval.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Computer Science
kusi.com

“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
UCSD Guardian

UCSD Requiring Proof of Engagement for Financial Aid Disbursement￼

UC San Diego introduced a new monitoring system in Summer Session I to track the commencement of academic activity for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, in order to disburse their federal financial aid. This system tracks and reports the commencement of academic activity for students in each class in each term, including the summer sessions, and regardless of a student’s passing status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy