San Clemente, CA

KTLA

Thousands gathered at UC Irvine to support cancer research

Thousands of runners gathered in Irvine on Saturday morning to support cancer research by breaking a sweat in a 5K and 10K run. The 6th Annual UC Irvine Anti-Cancer Challenge returned to in-person events at Aldrich Park this year after a yearslong hiatus due to the pandemic.  The event aims to raise awareness and funds […]
IRVINE, CA
nypressnews.com

Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you’re a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky. The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California,...
IRVINE, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Heaven 17 returns to Santa Ana, CA

Brothers, Sisters, We Need This Heaven 17 thing! 40 years. Yes, I waited 40 years for Heaven 17 to tour America! I had tickets twice previously to see them, only to be sorely disappointed with cancellations. Once they cancelled due to visa issues and once due to COVID. Thanks, COVID! So, when I saw this tour announced, I immediately jumped on the chance to FINALLY see them play live!
SANTA ANA, CA
San Clemente, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Woodland Hills Student Dies Of Fentanyl Poisoning

WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday, October 6, Los Angeles Unified School District sent out an announcement notifying the community of the death of a 17-year-old El Camino Real High School student, Caden Kitchen, who died of fentanyl poisoning. Kitchen was an athlete at the charter school. He played baseball for El...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lauren Gray
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

Luis and Ana got married on Sept. 28. 1957 in the small town of Santa Ana, Ecuador. Every time Luis shares their wedding details, he shows such happiness. He was able to give his bride a wedding that was unusual in their hometown. He worked very hard to save $6,000 sucres. Besides the wedding gown, he bought her a whole wardrobe, which he had delivered to her before the wedding.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Calls for resignations mount as L.A. City Council members, union boss apologize for offensive remarks heard in leaked audio

Two members of the Los Angeles City Council and a union leader released apology statements Sunday after a report published by the Los Angeles Times included transcribed leaked audio of offensive and racist remarks that were made during a private meeting. A third council member claimed to have no recollection of the conversation. In the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals

Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals
HeySoCal

Authorities identify missing diver found near Santa Catalina Island

A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Long Beach main library to remain closed amid safety concerns

Long Beach’s Billie Jean King Main Library closed to in-person service last week, and now that closure will likely continue due to security concerns, the Long Beach Post reports. The city announced the library’s initial closure, which was expected to last two weeks, on Sept. 27 in a post on social media. “The library has […]
LONG BEACH, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Dr. Torres Resigns Amid Health Challenges

After three years of proudly serving as the County Administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District, I have decided to prioritize my health and my family, and will be stepping down from my position effective October 31, 2022. This has been a very difficult decision to make. Some of you...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis

District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA

