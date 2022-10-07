ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Wolves suspected of killing cow calves on Western Slope

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started. 
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
Postal Service to begin community process for the proposed relocation of Gypsum Post Office

On Friday, Oct. 7, the United States Postal Service issued a public notice that it has initiated a process for the proposed relocation of the Gypsum Post Office. “Due to the need for a larger facility, the Postal Service must relocate retail services to a yet-to-be-determined location within the zip code of 81637 or the expansion of current location,” read a press release sent out on Friday.
EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
GJPD responds to early morning shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
Wildlife officers call off search for bear that attacked man

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have called off the search for a bear that attacked a man in New Castle in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands.   Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents searched for the bear for two days. 
Man survives after bear attacks him in backyard

A man in New Castle survived after a bear attacked him in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands.   Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents are still searching for the bear. 
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast

Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
