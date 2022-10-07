ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowland, NC

columbuscountynews.com

$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC

ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
TABOR CITY, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
FOX8 News

Governor Roy Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer […]
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

REDUCED $225,000 from $265k, 3bd 2ba 1,604 sq ft. Whiteville NC

What a gem of a property! If you are looking for an in-town location, ready to move in, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, privacy and security, THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU! This property has so much to offer its owner and it is close to anything you need. You will love the iron gate as it greets you at the entrance and the entire property is fenced in for your pets and kids and all your stuff. Once your inside the property the precious white house with black shutters will welcome you in. There is a large family room, an inviting sun room, a galley kitchen with awesome stainless appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets and a spacious dining area. The master bedroom is separated from the other two bedrooms and offers two large closets, and a large master bath with a 2 person soaker tub and shower. Outside there is a shady back yard that has a deep irrigation well for landscaping, and a handyman’s workshop and office for that at home business or the weekend warrior. Both the detached building and office has it’s own electric and the office has heating and air. Once you there enjoying all this property has to offer, you will forget where you are and be glad to call this one Home Sweet Home!
WHITEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money

RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
TRAVEL

