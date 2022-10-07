Read full article on original website
Spring Lake adds controversial town manager hire to history of leadership woes
KENLY, N.C. — A town with a history of leadership issues is divided again, this time over the decision to hire a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job.
Pee Dee school districts to receive almost $20M for renovations, maintenance
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple school districts in South Carolina will receive millions in funding to replace and renovate school facilities. State Superintendent Molly Spearman and Marlboro County leaders will formally announce the allocation of $18 million to school districts in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. Dillon County will...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
Governor Roy Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein, the state’s top lawyer […]
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
N.C. State Fair: what’s new and how to save money
RALEIGH, N.C. — We’re in the final days before fried food heaven gets underway at the 154th year of the North Carolina State Fair. The N.C. State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon and runs through Oct. 23. This year’s fair features more than 40 new foods...
