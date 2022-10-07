Read full article on original website
Related
College Professors Are Revealing What Students Don't Understand About Their Work, And I Am Diligently Taking Notes
"95% of the time, the answer is in the syllabus."
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
I'm a 9th-grade teacher. Here's what I wish parents of freshmen would help their children understand.
The author, who has nearly two decades of experience teaching high-school students, says parents can set their freshmen up for success beyond school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Students lose out as some universities are still teaching online
May I suggest that when compiling university league tables in the future (The Guardian University Guide 2023, 24 September), one of the criteria that you take into consideration is the proportion of teaching that is done in person compared with the proportion online. Like many parents, we are feeling increasingly guilty that we have encouraged our daughter to attend university and acquire a horrendous amount of student debt (indeed, we are financially supporting her) for what may be described as a glorified correspondence course. This is because of the amount of teaching that is being done online – not due to Covid concerns, but because the university has enrolled more students than it can accommodate in lecture theatres.
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
KIDS・
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
ilo.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
“You cannot teach today the same way you did yesterday to prepare students for tomorrow.”. The world has committed to transform education and to address the main obstacles that prevent teachers from leading this transformation. The recent report from the International Commission on the Futures of Education, Reimagining our futures...
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
Comments / 0