Enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. It comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology for a professional-grade connection. Additionally, it comes with features such as extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting. This wheel is compatible with both Playstation and Xbox players. In fact, the elite design is developed with and for pro sim drivers. It also delivers the most pure, precise, pro-level connection to the race possible. This makes the wheel help you game with less latency and higher fidelity. With this wheel, you can experience in-game physics, road conditions, and motor vibrations near-instant precision. Precise, intuitive, customizable, this wheel is a must have for pro gamers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO