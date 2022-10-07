Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology
Enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. It comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology for a professional-grade connection. Additionally, it comes with features such as extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting. This wheel is compatible with both Playstation and Xbox players. In fact, the elite design is developed with and for pro sim drivers. It also delivers the most pure, precise, pro-level connection to the race possible. This makes the wheel help you game with less latency and higher fidelity. With this wheel, you can experience in-game physics, road conditions, and motor vibrations near-instant precision. Precise, intuitive, customizable, this wheel is a must have for pro gamers.
TechRadar
LattePanda 3 Delta Single Board Computer review
The LattePanda 3 delta packs the latest CPU technology in a format smaller than a smartphone. With a built-in Arduino platform and countless interfaces, it is the board to get for your next hardware projects. Pros. +. Small and low power. +. Display Port over Type-C + Plenty of interfaces.
Comments / 0