Facebook Follower Numbers Mysteriously Drop Across U.S. Publisher Pages
Seven publications, including Newsweek, lost 68,504 followers on Monday and Tuesday, sparking speculation that Facebook's owner Meta has purged bot accounts.
thebrag.com
YouTube vs. TikTok: content creator reveals where the real money is
A content creator known for her financial life hacks and legal loopholes has revealed the truth about revenue-generated income from platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Erika Kullberg, known as “Money Lawyer Erika” on social media, has shared everything from how to replace Nikes for free outside the standard 60-day return policy, to how to get free airline perks if your flight is delayed.
EXPLAINER: A look at the Kevin Spacey-Anthony Rapp trial
NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo-era trial starts Tuesday in New York — but no criminal charges are involved. Stage and screen star Anthony Rapp has sued Spacey, accusing him of assault, battery and intentionally inflecting emotional distress when Rapp was 14. The trial opened with jury selection Thursday in Manhattan.
Opinion: A Black mermaid, elf or vampire shouldn't be so shocking
Amelia Robinson is the Columbus Dispatch's opinion and engagement editor. A 17-year-old summed up a point people far beyond her age are missing. "Black women are coming into power,...
50 Pumpkin Carving Ideas For Spooky Szn Inspo
I don't really have the skill for some of these, but if you do...
techunwrapped.com
How to delete all YouTube video history
When we talk about Internet browsers on PCs, it is quite common to clear history, cache and cookies, both to solve possible problems and for privacy. Now even if you do that, the video history of Youtube it will still be there, and if you want to remove it you will have to do it manually, so in this article we are going to tell you how to do it.
Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist, has died
Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68.
Radio Ink
Tech Examined In New Podcast
“Hard Fork” is a new podcast from The New York Times, explores stories from the wild frontier of tech. Two veteran tech journalists Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss the latest stories in the world of tech and business. “The tech industry we’ve both covered for more than a...
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature
"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
Make The Most of The Creator Economy While it Lasts
Brand deals, sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and contract work are part of the creator economy. You can keep all your creative passions behind closed doors, but those doors will remain closed if you aren’t public.
