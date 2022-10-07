Read full article on original website
Final Quarter: High school football week 7 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week seven of the high school football season featured many league matchups in the Sacramento region, but a nonleague contest in Stockton was one of Friday night’s highlights. In one of this week’s most notable games, the St. Mary’s Rams defeated De La Salle 45-35 to stay unbeaten on the season. […]
De La Salle drops to 3-3 after 45-35 loss to Sac-Joaquin Section No. 2 St. Mary's-Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The St. Mary's-Stockton football team used a big second half to score its first win ever over De La Salle-Concord on Friday, 45-35.
Manteca, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Antioch girl, 16, reported missing in Hayward
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department and her parents say time is critical for getting the word out for the public's help.
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Missing Union City girl found
UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
Modesto woman arrested for financial elder abuse, grand theft in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police arrested a Modesto woman Wednesday for financial elder abuse and grand theft after an investigation began Sept. 2. Catrina Moreno was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, and financial elder abuse. According to authorities,...
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore
A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
One Killed, One Injured in Car Crash on Hammer Lane in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal single-vehicle crash on Kelley Drive and West Hammer Lane. The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a preliminary release by officials. Details on the Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Stockton. According to Stockton PD, a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area...
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
Could This Profile Help Catch California Serial Killer?
Six dead and one survivor. One grainy piece of surveillance footage. The trail of death left by a suspected serial killer in Stockton and Oakland, California, has left these communities on edge. Now, the victims’ families and city residents are looking for answers.The Daily Beast spoke to three experts on serial killers about who the Stockton killer might be, why he is killing, and how he might be caught.All agree that the killer is likely local or very familiar with the Stockton area, plans out his crimes, and intentionally chooses vulnerable victims.Enzo Yaksic, author of Killer Data: Modern Perspectives on...
4 suspects arrested in connection to fight on BART, carjacking of elderly couple in East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek […]
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
