thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
tpr.org
Does the four-day school week work in Texas?
On Thursday afternoons, most kids are steeling themselves for the final day of the school week. But on Thursdays in the Athens Independent School District, the weekend starts now. Grandparent Maria Romero, while waiting in the carpool line, explained why she likes it. "For me right now I’m ok with...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
deseret.com
‘The Chosen’: See 30 photos from a tour and learn about the show’s new Texas set
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Since 1956, The Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle’s 1,200-acre property and facilities have served as a summer camp for children and a conference and retreat center for civic, business, school and church groups all year-round. The same landscape, located near the town of Midlothian on...
12-year-old girl and baby boy found safe after Amber Alert issued out of Dallas area
Authorities said the children were last seen two days before the alert was issued on Friday afternoon.
fairfield-recorder.com
Vehicle drives through Heritage Title at high rate of speed
A reckless driver flew his vehicle into the Heritage Title Building at the corner of Commerce and Mount Streets early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, causing a fire inside the building. Freestone County deputies began battling the blaze with fire extinguishers and also were able to extricate a woman from the...
KWTX
High speed crash damages downtown building in Freestone County
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking folks to stay away from Heritage Title & Abstract on South Mount Street after a vehicle jumped the curb and landed inside the building, creating potentially dangerous structural damage. According to Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, the accident happened just...
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
fox44news.com
Three arrested in joint narcotics bust
HILL / BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A month’s long narcotics investigation conducted by the Hill and Bosque County Sheriffs’ Offices concluded on Tuesday, October 4. A Hill County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on a vehicle on FM-933 in Whitney. The driver and a passenger were both known to be involved in this drug trafficking ring. During the stop, the sergeant’s K-9 partner “Frenky” alerted to the vehicle. A search revealed approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
