Wortham, TX

The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee

Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
NORMANGEE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Does the four-day school week work in Texas?

On Thursday afternoons, most kids are steeling themselves for the final day of the school week. But on Thursdays in the Athens Independent School District, the weekend starts now. Grandparent Maria Romero, while waiting in the carpool line, explained why she likes it. "For me right now I’m ok with...
ATHENS, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
fairfield-recorder.com

Vehicle drives through Heritage Title at high rate of speed

A reckless driver flew his vehicle into the Heritage Title Building at the corner of Commerce and Mount Streets early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, causing a fire inside the building. Freestone County deputies began battling the blaze with fire extinguishers and also were able to extricate a woman from the...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

High speed crash damages downtown building in Freestone County

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking folks to stay away from Heritage Title & Abstract on South Mount Street after a vehicle jumped the curb and landed inside the building, creating potentially dangerous structural damage. According to Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, the accident happened just...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
fox44news.com

Three arrested in joint narcotics bust

HILL / BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A month’s long narcotics investigation conducted by the Hill and Bosque County Sheriffs’ Offices concluded on Tuesday, October 4. A Hill County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on a vehicle on FM-933 in Whitney. The driver and a passenger were both known to be involved in this drug trafficking ring. During the stop, the sergeant’s K-9 partner “Frenky” alerted to the vehicle. A search revealed approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine.
WHITNEY, TX
