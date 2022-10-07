Read full article on original website
TJC upsets the number one team in Juco the New Mexico Military Broncos
Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apaches hosted a regional opponent in the New Mexico Military Broncos the Number one team in Juco Football. The Apaches defense came to play forcing three in outs all game long and holding the broncos to four field goals on the day. TJC pulled out the win 20-12 […]
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Coming Home: Jeffie Brewer’s Return to Palestine, Texas
If you have been anywhere near the downtown area of Palestine, Texas since the spring, you must have stumbled upon at least one of Nacogdoches-based sculptor Jeffie Brewer’s works. They’re large in size and bright in color, and there’s practically no way to miss them. Coming Home,...
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Vehicle drives through Heritage Title at high rate of speed
A reckless driver flew his vehicle into the Heritage Title Building at the corner of Commerce and Mount Streets early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, causing a fire inside the building. Freestone County deputies began battling the blaze with fire extinguishers and also were able to extricate a woman from the...
Construction to improve intersection of U.S. Hwy 80, SH 205, FM 148 and replace bridge in Terrell to begin Oct. 10
TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction on Monday, Oct. 10 at US 80/SH 205 and FM 148 in Terrell. There will be various daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work on replacing a bridge and improving the intersection.
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
High speed crash damages downtown building in Freestone County
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking folks to stay away from Heritage Title & Abstract on South Mount Street after a vehicle jumped the curb and landed inside the building, creating potentially dangerous structural damage. According to Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, the accident happened just...
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police contacted a man at a residence on Atkins Street about Anderson County warrants for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and a Hopkins County Child Support warrant. They arrested 47-year-old James Larry York, Jr. and placed him on a $100,000 bond for the Anderson County warrant and $1,000 on the Hopkins County warrant.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman
CANTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video was produced in Dec. 2021. A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
