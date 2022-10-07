ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Ever

Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues its ratings spree. The Ryan Murphy series has become Netflix’s second most popular series of all time, behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, after another impressive week. In its third week, the series continued to top Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List with another 205.33M hours viewed. This takes it to 701.37M hours viewed in its first three weeks after racking up 196.2M hours watched in its first week and 299.84M hours viewed during its second week. For context, Stranger Things 4 saw 1.35B hours viewed in its first month. It comes as Murphy’s feature...
‘Dahmer’ Is Now Netflix’s #2 English-Language Series of All Time

With another 205.33 million hours viewed last week, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is now Netflix’s No. 2 English-language TV series of all time. Now above “Bridgerton” Season 2, “Dahmer” only ranks behind “Stranger Things 4.” If you think 200-plus million hours of viewing in one week is a lot, well, it is. But “Dahmer” did a massive 300 million hours the previous week. And in its opening week, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” shocked by delivering the biggest Week 1 results (196.2 million hours viewed) for any Netflix series (or film, for that matter) on record, English-language or...
