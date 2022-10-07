Read full article on original website
Fans Are Blown Away By How Different Gwen Stefani Looks With Bobbed Hair And Glasses: 'I Didn't Realize This Was Gwen'
After shocking her fans with her unrecognizable appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month, Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans completely speechless with a throwback picture of herself with short curly hair and thick-rimmed glasses. We had to do a double take when we saw it!
Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit
Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate
Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
Wheel of Fortune fans furious over puzzle with ‘racist’ history after Pat Sajak is slammed for resurfaced tweets
WHEEL of Fortune has used a puzzle with a racist history in the United States but did not seem aware of it, furious fans slammed after Friday’s episode. Host Pat Sajak presented the children's nursery rhyme after backlash over his resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo. The solution to...
Yung Miami Causes Confusion After Revealing She 'Wants To Be The Black Oprah'
Yung Miami has some big aspirations amid the success of her new show, Caresha Please, but she’s getting clowned online after describing what she sees for herself in the future. In a recent interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper talked all about Caresha Please and how it came...
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
Laughing Through Pain: Nia Long Chuckles When Asked If She’s Working Things Out with Ime Udoka
An affair is no laughing matter. Although it may have been a nervous chuckle or a verbal side-eye, whatever it was, Nia Long let out a laugh that at least lets us know she’s mulling things over when it comes to her cheating fiance Ime Udoka. Long, 51, was...
Gary’s Tea: We Found Out More Information On Ime Udoka’s Side Chick! Nia Long Allegedly Knew Her!
More details come forward about the Nia Long and Ime Udoka scandal. Gary has all the details on this story!
Kourtney Kardashian says she's been co-sleeping with her 10-year-old daughter 'every day since she was born'
Kourtney Kardashian said she's almost always shared a bed with her 10-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian talked about her blended family's arrangements on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. A doctor previously told Insider the setup is a personal decision, but should stop at pre-puberty.
90 Day Fiance’s Sumit Singh Is a Working Man! Find Out His Net Worth and How He Makes Money
Working man! 90 Day Fiancé star Sumit Singh makes a living outside of his appearances on reality TV. Keep reading to find out his net worth, how he makes money and more. According to multiple outlets, Sumit’s net worth is estimated between $150,000- $250,000. While his exact net...
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
NeNe Leakes confirms her 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes suffered congestive heart failure and stroke two weeks ago
NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes is currently recovering after suffering from congestive heart failure and a stroke two weeks ago. NeNe, 54, confirmed her son's health struggles on her Instagram Stories on Monday, revealing Brentt has been showing improvement since the ordeal all began but is 'struggling' with speaking.
'Don't Want To Hear Anything From Him': Billionaire Papa John's Pizza Founder Faces Backlash After Revealing He Lost 'A Home' In Deadly Hurricane Ian
The founder of Papa John's Pizza is coming under fire for what some have labeled as "insensitive" remarks about Hurricane Ian, RadarOnline.com has learned.John Schnatter spoke with OAN on Tuesday after his property in Naples appeared to be submerged underwater from the Category 4 storm's excessive rainfall and flooding.The interviewer informed viewers that Schnatter was speaking with them from one of his other homes in Park City, Utah. "That gives you a little bit of perspective, the pictures, on how devastating this storm is. I'm not really worried about myself because I have the resources and the team and institutional...
Kanye West accused of antisemitism over 'horrifying' Jared Kushner money-making comment and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Instagram post
In a Fox News interview, Kanye West accused Jared Kushner of brokering the Abraham Accords "to make money." Ye also shared an "anti-Jewish" Instagram post, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) said. The AJC and StopAntisemitism.org have urged Ye to stop sharing content that uses antisemitic tropes. Jewish groups have accused...
