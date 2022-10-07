ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'

T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
RadarOnline

'Don't Want To Hear Anything From Him': Billionaire Papa John's Pizza Founder Faces Backlash After Revealing He Lost 'A Home' In Deadly Hurricane Ian

The founder of Papa John's Pizza is coming under fire for what some have labeled as "insensitive" remarks about Hurricane Ian, RadarOnline.com has learned.John Schnatter spoke with OAN on Tuesday after his property in Naples appeared to be submerged underwater from the Category 4 storm's excessive rainfall and flooding.The interviewer informed viewers that Schnatter was speaking with them from one of his other homes in Park City, Utah. "That gives you a little bit of perspective, the pictures, on how devastating this storm is. I'm not really worried about myself because I have the resources and the team and institutional...
Business Insider

Kanye West accused of antisemitism over 'horrifying' Jared Kushner money-making comment and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Instagram post

In a Fox News interview, Kanye West accused Jared Kushner of brokering the Abraham Accords "to make money." Ye also shared an "anti-Jewish" Instagram post, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) said. The AJC and StopAntisemitism.org have urged Ye to stop sharing content that uses antisemitic tropes. Jewish groups have accused...
