gowatertown.net
BREAKING: One person dead in Deuel County explosion
CLEAR LAKE, S.D.–One person is dead following an explosion at a manufacturing facility northeast of Clear Lake. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Tech Ord just after 2:00 p.m. Monday on a report of an explosion with a person injured. The explosion happened outside of a...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate vandalism incident in Lake Norden
HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Hamlin County are investigating a weekend vandalism incident. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, someone drove over a street sign in Lake Norden Saturday. After driving over the street sign, the person continued to drive in a nearby field, officials...
gowatertown.net
Man sustains minor injuries in crash west of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man had minor injuries in a single vehicle crash nine miles west of Watertown over the weekend. The crash happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the intersection of 445th Avenue and 168th Street. The 67 year-old man was eastbound when the pickup went into the ditch and...
KELOLAND TV
Traffic alert: Traffic slowed going into Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re headed to Brooking for the SDSU vs. USD game, be prepared for traffic delays. Bridge construction going into Brookings is causing traffic to move very slowly this game day. The bridge construction has lanes reduced to 1, according to the South Dakota...
