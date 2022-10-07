Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Broken Bells: Into the Blue review – an absorbing journey
As ringleader of the Shins, James Mercer has left a busload of bandmates on the hard shoulder over the past two decades. His longest lasting act must be Broken Bells, this occasional project with best mate Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. The duo’s first two albums established a pattern of flirting convincingly with various genres (new wave, folk, prog, post-punk) before ghosting them entirely. Impressive, but weirdly hard to enjoy. Into the Blue is similarly promiscuous, but more frequently dazzling.
Ozuna’s ‘Ozutochi’ Is Slick Afro-Latin Pop That’s Steeped In Tradition
An extravagant tapestry of slick Afro-Latin pop, Ozuna’s much anticipated fifth album ‘Ozutochi’ delivers more of the laid-back grooves and nocturnal hooks that made the Puerto Rican vocalist’s ascent to global stardom look like a natural consequence. This sprawling 18-track collection has a luxurious, tropical-flower-in-bloom feel. It’s a poignant, occasionally adolescent, love letter to the transformational beauty of reggaetón, mapping the genre’s odyssey from underground movement to international juggernaut. If, by now, you’re understandably suffering from the occasional bout of reggaetón fatigue, Ozuna wants to remedy that. Assisted by a battalion of producers, he speeds the beat up, then...
The Dreamy Meaning Behind ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ by R.E.M.
More than just a sulky college-rock quartet, R.E.M. were post-punk pagan priests enchanting a generation stuck somewhere between the dissolution of gritty punk and the emergence of pop-y new wave. Instrumental in the creation of the alternative rock scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s, R.E.M. blazed the trail. They helped disenfranchised punks everywhere escape into music, inspiring once fledgling bands like Nirvana, Radiohead, Coldplay, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, and Collective Soul to pursue a sound that betrayed all things mainstream.
Flohio: Out of Heart review – plays by her own rules
South London rapper Flohio is a curveball in the UK’s hip-hop scene. Her music is a mix of unconventional rhythms, electronic melodies and a high-speed flow that means she plays by her own rules. Her 2020 mixtape No Panic No Pain showed off her versatility and wordplay; her debut album Out of Heart attempts to do the same.
Romeo and Juliet review – the Australian Ballet triumphs over a rapturous score that gives the dancers a run for their money
The problem with Romeo and Juliet for any ballet company is that Sergei Prokofiev’s score is so masterful, so all-consuming an artistic expression, it always feels in danger of overshadowing the dance. Many choreographers over the years have attempted to combat this dilemma, or rise to its challenge, but only a handful succeeded; English choreographer John Cranko, whose version premiered in 1962 for the Stuttgart Ballet, is one of the successes.
Musical Marriages That Made Music to Last … Even If They Didn’t
Love is a powerful thing. It can be beautiful and hopeful, but love can also be ugly. It can be fickle and, at times, cruel. Good or bad, love changes us. It makes us vulnerable, crazy, passionate and inspired. And love makes damn good music. But what happens when that love is gone?
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ Songwriting Team on Shawn Mendes: ‘His Voice Works Really Well for Musical Theater’
Josh Gordon and Will Speck’s live-action musical “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” lives up to it name. The story, about a crocodile named Lyle voiced by Shawn Mendes that can dance and sing, features songs penned by the award-winning Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. The dup then brought in a team of songwriters to carve out toe-tapping, infectious earworms. From the get-go songwriting and composing duo Pasek and Paul knew Lyle would be a singing crocodile which made the project all the more exciting for them. “But when the voice actor became Shawn Mendes, that really informed a lot of the style and...
