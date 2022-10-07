Read full article on original website
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
thehypemagazine.com
Dallas String Quartet Share Classical Crossover Album “Love Always”
The Dallas String Quartet (DSQ) recently released its new album “Love Always.” Through their signature electrifying instrumentation, lush string arrangements, and elegant compositional nods to their classical roots, DSQ deliver a luxurious collection of their string renditions of beloved pop classics such as “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay, Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Weaving classical elements from composers like Bach and Rochmonanof into their pop arrangements, DSQ curates a floral soundtrack perfect for the most blissful of moments.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Hans Zimmer announces new live album and European tour
German film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer will tour Europe throughout May and June
Mike Portnoy thinks the new Slipknot album is "their Sgt Pepper"
Prog metal legend Mike Portnoy has high praise for Slipknot's The End, So Far, even comparing it to a Beatles classic
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
The Classic Soul Songs Bruce Springsteen Covers on His New Album
At age 73, decades deep into one of rock's most storied careers, Bruce Springsteen doesn't need to experiment. But he made a point of pushing himself — by highlighting his vocals above all else — on his upcoming LP of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. "I decided...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Lamb of God, and more
Press play for the latest from Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Lamb of God, Jazmine Sullivan, Broken Bells, Hozier, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Iggy Pop Drops New Leonard Cohen Cover Ahead of Ensemble Cohen Tribute LP
Legendary punk rocker Iggy Pop has released a new Leonard Cohen cover song, “You Want It Darker,” ahead of a forthcoming ensemble Cohen cover record, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, which is set to drop on October 14. Check out Iggy’s cover of “You Want...
nippertown.com
Stick Men to Bring Unique Flavor of Prog Rock to Strand Theatre, October 9th
HUDSON FALLS – Coming to the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on October 9th is Stick Men. Consisting of Pat Mastelotto, Tony Levin, and Markus Reuter, the prog-rock trio always excites music enthusiasts with their performance, which centers heavily on the Chapman Stick and drums. In 2007, Levin released...
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
Mike Nesmith Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Became More Popular Over Time
The Monkees' Mike Nesmith said a song only grew in popularity and became one of the songs fans asked him to sing on tour most often.
Sun Ra Arkestra
According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
