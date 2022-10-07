ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Acoustics#Piano#Arctic Monkeys
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

Dallas String Quartet Share Classical Crossover Album “Love Always”

The Dallas String Quartet (DSQ) recently released its new album “Love Always.” Through their signature electrifying instrumentation, lush string arrangements, and elegant compositional nods to their classical roots, DSQ deliver a luxurious collection of their string renditions of beloved pop classics such as “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay, Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Weaving classical elements from composers like Bach and Rochmonanof into their pop arrangements, DSQ curates a floral soundtrack perfect for the most blissful of moments.
NFL
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
MUSIC
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sun Ra Arkestra

According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy