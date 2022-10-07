ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing man in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. His body...
LAMOINE, ME
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
LAMOINE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brewer, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Brewer, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Z107.3

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine

LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO

Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide

ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
B98.5

Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?

Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Z107.3

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
MILFORD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
UNITY, ME
wgan.com

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop in LaGrange

A man is facing drugs trafficking charges after a traffic stop in LaGrange. According to CBS 13, The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy watched Codie Donlon, 26, of Milo commit multiple traffic violations on Mill St. last Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a search of his...
LAGRANGE, ME
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy