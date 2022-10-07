ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Nick Roberts
3d ago

amen want because she forgave him it's right to be a killer people need to wake up more there's a reason why he's behind bars and for some reason he needs to stay the hell there why the hell would you want someone walking out of the walls acting like that there's no need for it they have a home to be at they need to stay there especially if you got the mindset for that what if he strikes again on someone else's son or daughter everything about that

UhvNoIdea CrzyTimes
3d ago

Exactly! If you look up how many have re-offended there are more that have than haven't. We shouldn't have to fear for our families because someone can forgive a killer.

Will Poulin
3d ago

She forgave him but I didn't. I don't want him ever having the chance to kill someone else.

