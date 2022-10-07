Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville
The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
KSDK
Tailgate Friday: The Nerinx Hall Dance Team performs on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — The Nerinx Hall Dance Team joined us in Television Plaza for Tailgate Friday!. Captain of the team, Claire McBride, shared words of wisdom on being apart of a team. "Be hard working, be ready to come in and do your best." These well spoken young women...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Time to protect plants ahead of first frost this weekend
Thursday was another warm day, but the forecast tells us colder air is on the way. Now is the time to prepare your plants if you want to extend the growing season.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
myleaderpaper.com
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus
Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Giuseppe's-South Grand
Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested
A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
Grover the river otter dies at the Saint Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo loses an animal member today, after almost two decades of living at the zoo.
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
Section of Manchester Road closed over weekend due to Oktoberfest
A section of Manchester Road in the city of St. Louis is closed this weekend because of Oktoberfest.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
