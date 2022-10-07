ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville

The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
wmay.com

Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books

A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
LITCHFIELD, IL
#Golf Course
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Halloween horse turns heads in Festus

Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
FESTUS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Giuseppe's-South Grand

Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
AUGUSTA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO

