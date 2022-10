DUCHESNE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Assistant Attorney General Craig Peterson on Thursday completed final arguments in the negligent homicide trial of 54-year-old Jana Clyde of Duchesne. Clyde, previously a nurse at the Duchesne County jail, was charged after an inmate in her care, Madison Jensen,...

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO