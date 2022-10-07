Read full article on original website
Related
archiscene.net
Discover Visun Greatland Art Villa designed by 31 Design
31 Design just finished a villa project in Haikou. The architects and interior designers merged architecture and interior with care for the site’s location and circumstances to enable residents to interact with nature. The design team chose simple emotions over intricate but useless ornamentation in order to go back to the core of life, redefine leisurely luxury, and create the perfect living environment.
Comments / 0