SCSU Field Hockey Hosts Saint Thomas Aquinas On Tuesday, Oct. 11
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY FIELD HOCKEY (3-6, 2-3 NE10) vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas College (3-5, 1-2 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut field hockey hosts Saint Thomas Aquinas for a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game with a record of 3-6 overall and 2-3 in NE10 play while STAQ comes to town with a ledger of 3-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
SCSU Men’s Soccer Matches Up Against Assumption For Senior Day at Jess Dow on Oct. 11, 2022
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (6-3-3, 3-2-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (5-2-3, 3-0-3 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host Assumption University for an NE10 conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls stand at 6-3-3 overall, and are 3-2-2 in the NE10. The Assumption Greyhounds enter at 5-2-3 and are 3-0-3 in conference play. Prior to the start of the game, Southern Connecticut men's soccer will honor Santiago Slapak, Alessio Caradolfo and Andrey Carvalho for Senior Day.
SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Completes Fairfield Invitational
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving competed in the annual Fairfield Invitational, hosted by Fairfield University. First-year Owl Paolo Castillo turned in a team-leading performance with a third-place finish in the 200 Freestyle and a second-place finish in the 200 Butterfly to lead the Owls. 800...
SCSU Women's Soccer Falls T Le Moyne,1-0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Southern Connecticut women's soccer lost to Le Moyne, 1-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Syracuse, N.Y. With the loss, Southern drops to 5-5-2 overall and 3-3-2 in NE10 play while Le Moyne improves to 5-5-2 overall and 3-4-1 in conference play. Le Moyne's Brooke Wilson...
SCSU Football Falls To Bryant
SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Southern Connecticut football lost to NCAA Division I Bryant, 56-10, in a non-conference matchup in Smithfield, R.I. Tylon Papallo (Meriden, Conn.) had a game-high 101 receiving yards on four receptions with a six-yard touchdown. Papallo's 100-yard game was his second-straight and third of the season. The Owls' leading scorer, Papallo has now scored in back-to-back games. Papallo also had a three-yard rush. Marc Reali (Biddeford, Me.) passed for a season-best 207 yards with one touchdown.
SCSU Men's Soccer Tops Saint Michael's, 2-1
COLCHESTER, VT. - Southern Connecticut's Alessio Caradolfo (Sicily, Italy) scored his first career goal to break a 1-1 tie against Saint Michael's and give the Owls a 2-1 Northeast 10 Conference victory in Colchester, Vt. With the win, Southern improves to 6-3-3 overall and 3-2-2 in NE10 play while Saint Michael's drops to 0-8-4 on the season and 0-4-3 in conference games.
