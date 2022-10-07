SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (6-3-3, 3-2-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (5-2-3, 3-0-3 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host Assumption University for an NE10 conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls stand at 6-3-3 overall, and are 3-2-2 in the NE10. The Assumption Greyhounds enter at 5-2-3 and are 3-0-3 in conference play. Prior to the start of the game, Southern Connecticut men's soccer will honor Santiago Slapak, Alessio Caradolfo and Andrey Carvalho for Senior Day.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO