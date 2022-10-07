ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Field Hockey Hosts Saint Thomas Aquinas On Tuesday, Oct. 11

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY FIELD HOCKEY (3-6, 2-3 NE10) vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas College (3-5, 1-2 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut field hockey hosts Saint Thomas Aquinas for a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game with a record of 3-6 overall and 2-3 in NE10 play while STAQ comes to town with a ledger of 3-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men’s Soccer Matches Up Against Assumption For Senior Day at Jess Dow on Oct. 11, 2022

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (6-3-3, 3-2-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (5-2-3, 3-0-3 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host Assumption University for an NE10 conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls stand at 6-3-3 overall, and are 3-2-2 in the NE10. The Assumption Greyhounds enter at 5-2-3 and are 3-0-3 in conference play. Prior to the start of the game, Southern Connecticut men's soccer will honor Santiago Slapak, Alessio Caradolfo and Andrey Carvalho for Senior Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Completes Fairfield Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving competed in the annual Fairfield Invitational, hosted by Fairfield University. First-year Owl Paolo Castillo turned in a team-leading performance with a third-place finish in the 200 Freestyle and a second-place finish in the 200 Butterfly to lead the Owls. 800...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Soccer Falls T Le Moyne,1-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Southern Connecticut women's soccer lost to Le Moyne, 1-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Syracuse, N.Y. With the loss, Southern drops to 5-5-2 overall and 3-3-2 in NE10 play while Le Moyne improves to 5-5-2 overall and 3-4-1 in conference play. Le Moyne's Brooke Wilson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#University Of New Haven#Adelphi University#Sports#Northeast 10 Conference#Ne10now Tv#Georgian Court#Ne10 Conference
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Falls To Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Southern Connecticut football lost to NCAA Division I Bryant, 56-10, in a non-conference matchup in Smithfield, R.I. Tylon Papallo (Meriden, Conn.) had a game-high 101 receiving yards on four receptions with a six-yard touchdown. Papallo's 100-yard game was his second-straight and third of the season. The Owls' leading scorer, Papallo has now scored in back-to-back games. Papallo also had a three-yard rush. Marc Reali (Biddeford, Me.) passed for a season-best 207 yards with one touchdown.
SMITHFIELD, RI
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Soccer Tops Saint Michael's, 2-1

COLCHESTER, VT. - Southern Connecticut's Alessio Caradolfo (Sicily, Italy) scored his first career goal to break a 1-1 tie against Saint Michael's and give the Owls a 2-1 Northeast 10 Conference victory in Colchester, Vt. With the win, Southern improves to 6-3-3 overall and 3-2-2 in NE10 play while Saint Michael's drops to 0-8-4 on the season and 0-4-3 in conference games.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy