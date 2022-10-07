Read full article on original website
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Women’s Golf Wins Sixth Consecutive WIAC Title, NCAA Bid
Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. Reedsburg, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s golf team captured its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title after defeating UW-La Crosse in a one-hole playoff. The Warhawks receive the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Championships. With...
WISN
Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
Quotebook: Jim Leonhard and players react to win after Paul Chryst's firing
When Jim Leonhard got off the bus for the first time as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he walked toward Ryan Field feeling calmer than he had at any point throughout the week. That makes sense. Leonhard took over the program last Sunday after UW officials...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig reacts to Wisconsin's first game without Paul Chryst
There has been a lot of emotional fallout from the firing of Paul Chryst as the head coach of Wisconsin, but one of the biggest reactions now is Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. After the 42-7 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Herbig opened up about the departure in his...
big10central.com
Jim Leonhard parents on his debut as Wisconsin football coach
Jim Leonhard's parents, Don and Debbie, share their thoughts on their son becoming the Badgers interim football coach. They share their thoughts from Leonhard's childhood bedroom at their house in Tony. Locations. No one in Tony, Wisconsin, will be surprised to see Jim Leonhard succeed as UW’s football coach. They’ve...
Daily Cardinal
Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider
The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Is anyone still wondering why Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst?
Understandably, outsiders who aren’t intimately familiar with the current state of Wisconsin’s football program were shocked when the Badgers parted ways with coach Paul Chryst last week. Chryst seemed as airtight as a coach can get — a Madison native and Wisconsin alum who won 72% of his...
whitewaterbanner.com
Student Council Honors Grandma & Grandpa Whippet
In recognition of the outstanding support that the community of Whitewater provides to the school, each year the WHS Student Council selects two community members to serve as Grandma & Grandpa Whippet. Grandma and Grandpa Whippet exhibit the kind of support for academics, athletics, and arts that Whitewater High School is known for. This year’s Grandma and Grandpa Whippet are Eileen Jaskolski (also known as Grandma J) and Mike Stutzman.
whitewaterbanner.com
12th Annual Run for Trey – Sunday, October 16th! Sign up today
Treyton Kilar, age 6, was killed in a senseless car crash by a drunk driver on September 2, 2010. Although his dreams were shattered by a senseless tragedy this field provides a safe place for children and families to celebrate life, to spend and enjoy time together, and a place where children are encouraged to dream big and learn that through hard work and vision, their dreams can become reality! Although Treyton is now playing on the “real” field of dreams in heaven, with your help we can help thousands of other children have a better future and learn responsible life-long decision-making skills.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
whitewaterbanner.com
Yes, Whitewater’s Trick or Treat is Always on Halloween!
As evidenced by the list below, many communities in Southeast Wisconsin move trick or treating to a weekend day when October 31 falls on a weekday. Fort Atkinson’s children will trick or treat this year on Sunday, October 30 from 1-4 p.m. For at least the past many years, however, Whitewater has always remained traditional with trick or treat on October 31 regardless of the day on which it falls.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
nbc15.com
Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
nbc15.com
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
