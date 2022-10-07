Read full article on original website
Related
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Sidney Daily News
Students attend Manufacturing Day
Ava Baugher, 16, Russia, uses the tubing bender to fabricate a part of a handrail for a staircase and other similar products. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Jason Spadlin, right, Russia, instructs her on the proper way to activate the tubing bender cycle. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Baugher, of Russia. The event was held in conjunction of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7.
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest appoints Veera Gnaneswar Gude as NiSource-Meyer Charitable Foundation Professor
Gude will serve as director of the PNW Water Institute. Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced Veera Gnaneswar Gude as the NiSource-Meyer Charitable Foundation Professor of Energy and the Environment following approval today (10/7) by the Purdue University Board of Trustees. Gude joined the Department of Mechanical and Civil Engineering at...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs
Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
3printr.com
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing starts with six-figure initial investment
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing GmbH officially opened its doors for business on October 4th, 2022. By combining the use of state-of-the-art production technologies and expertise in surface finishing, custom parts and components meeting industrial quality standards can be created. From idea to production to delivery, Blueprint as a development and manufacturing partner enables efficient product manufacturing options from all levels of part complexity.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
howafrica.com
Black Woman Appointed As CEO of Higher Ed’s Leading Data Integration and EdTech Company
AMSimpkins & Associates has announced the appointment of Laqwacia Simpkins as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, she was Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations with AMSA. Laqwacia, who previously worked at DH Security Solutions in Atlanta, GA, joined the AM Simpkins team in 2015. While the organization’s founder, Maurice...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
RTD plans public meetings to share fare structure alternatives
The Regional Transportation District will hold two virtual meetings to gather input on two fare structure alternatives. The fare proposals are part of an ongoing systemwide fare study and equity analysis. During the meetings, RTD will also share information about potential new or modified programs and polices, including access to the LiVE program, simplifying EcoPass pricing, and improving other fare products. The meeting in English will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. The meeting in Spanish will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 6 p.m.
HeadsUp Healthcare Names Andrea Carter VP of Operations
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Andrea Crawford Carter has joined HeadsUp Healthcare as vice president of operations. HeadsUp provides specialized and compassionate above-the- neck care to workers’ compensation patients. Carter oversees all aspects of patient, provider and client fulfillment, as well as clinical oversight and utilization review. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005023/en/ Andrea Carter joins HeadsUp Healthcare as Vice President of Operations. HeadsUp provides specialized, above-the-neck care to workers’ compensation patients. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Transforming the back office: AI-enabled technology” – Haytham Kaddoura, SmartStream Technologies in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
AI-based reconciliations technology can play a transformative role in helping banks process an ever-growing number of transactions – even in complex areas, such as exceptions management, says SmartStream’s CEO Haytham Kaddoura. A vast amount of data currently flows around financial institutions. Transaction volumes have ballooned, a trend that...
MedicalXpress
Medical researchers and administrators discuss how to make US health care more sustainable
If you were being treated in a hospital, your immediate concerns probably wouldn't include plastic waste, but maybe they should. Growing awareness of the links between environmental and human health has some in the U.S. health care system wondering if the pledge they take to "do no harm" extends to the natural world.
Harnessing the Growth of Digital Agencies
Studies show that by 2024, small businesses could add $2.3 trillion to the global GDP growth. 96% of small businesses reported being affected by the lockdown and regulations of Covid-19. Women and minority-led businesses saw it the worst, being the groups most likely to report closures, reduced sales, and layoffs. The future is looking promising, with a decrease in business closure rate and a boom of microbusiness creation in America. The ultimate life hack to ensure the success of a business is organization, scaling, and effectively integrating the digital world to the entire operation.
csp.org.uk
Principles of practice-based learning - Launch webinar
The CSP and RCOT are jointly hosting a free webinar on Thursday 20 October 2022 at 11am–12.15pm to launch our Principles of practice-based learning. Developed together, the principles support the continued development of placement learning opportunities across our professions. Designed for everyone, they provide a framework to support all those involved in the consideration of new practice-based learning opportunities and enhancement of established offers.
clearadmit.com
Wire Taps 256—London-based finance guy. Tech applicant seeking entrepreneurship. Indian lawyer, next season.
This week’s action-packed episode runs the gamut from admissions gossip to HBS interview invites, and from Fortune’s MBA ranking to candidate profile reviews… Alex and Graham kick things off by reviewing the upcoming MBA admissions deadlines, including UNC / Kenan Flagler, Texas / McCombs and USC / Marshall. They also discuss the activity on MBA LiveWire as Harvard released its Round 1 interview invites. This led to a segment on the forthcoming departure of Chad Losee from Harvard, who joins admissions directors from Stanford, Columbia, Michigan, Tepper, and more as part of an admissions exodus. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans pieces from Emory / Goizueta, ESADE, London Business School and Rochester / Simon as well as the recently published class profiles for Stanford, Chicago / Booth and UVA / Darden. And finally, before tackling three ApplyWire entries, Graham asked Alex to weigh in on the recent MBA ranking from Fortune.
beckersdental.com
The 'MVP' of dental technology today, per 1 dentist leader
Intraoral scanners have become an important tool for dental practices because of their broad application for dental impressions, one dentist shared with Becker's. Theresa Wang, DDS, is the vice president of clinical innovation, clinical director and prosthodontist at the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Schaumburg, Ill. She recently spoke with Becker's about the trends she is following in dentistry, her predictions for the future of the industry and the challenges facing dentists today.
getnews.info
Virtual Nurse Rx Introduces Medical Coder & Biller Services For Mental Health Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a leading provider of medical coding and billing services for mental health professionals. Our certified medical coders and billers can help you improve your billing accuracy and get paid faster. Contact us today to learn more about our services. Virtual Nurse Rx, the leading provider of...
Comments / 0