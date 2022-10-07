ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

whitewaterbanner.com

UW-W Women’s Golf Wins Sixth Consecutive WIAC Title, NCAA Bid

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. Reedsburg, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s golf team captured its sixth consecutive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title after defeating UW-La Crosse in a one-hole playoff. The Warhawks receive the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Championships. With...
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

12th Annual Run for Trey – Sunday, October 16th! Sign up today

Treyton Kilar, age 6, was killed in a senseless car crash by a drunk driver on September 2, 2010. Although his dreams were shattered by a senseless tragedy this field provides a safe place for children and families to celebrate life, to spend and enjoy time together, and a place where children are encouraged to dream big and learn that through hard work and vision, their dreams can become reality! Although Treyton is now playing on the “real” field of dreams in heaven, with your help we can help thousands of other children have a better future and learn responsible life-long decision-making skills.
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Student Council Honors Grandma & Grandpa Whippet

In recognition of the outstanding support that the community of Whitewater provides to the school, each year the WHS Student Council selects two community members to serve as Grandma & Grandpa Whippet. Grandma and Grandpa Whippet exhibit the kind of support for academics, athletics, and arts that Whitewater High School is known for. This year’s Grandma and Grandpa Whippet are Eileen Jaskolski (also known as Grandma J) and Mike Stutzman.
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Yes, Whitewater’s Trick or Treat is Always on Halloween!

As evidenced by the list below, many communities in Southeast Wisconsin move trick or treating to a weekend day when October 31 falls on a weekday. Fort Atkinson’s children will trick or treat this year on Sunday, October 30 from 1-4 p.m. For at least the past many years, however, Whitewater has always remained traditional with trick or treat on October 31 regardless of the day on which it falls.
WHITEWATER, WI

