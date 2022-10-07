ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
Education
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
valleypatriot.com

LGBTQ+ Community: Does Dani B. Langevin Speak for You?

Dani B. Langevin is a Methuen High School U.S. History teacher, an aspiring writer, and a member of the LGBTQ+ Community of the Merrimack Valley. As an aspiring writer and LGBTQ+ Community Member, she does a column in this periodical under the heading, “Ye Ol’e Gay Valley.” I first became acquainted with Miss Langevin’s writings in July 2022 when I picked up a copy of ‘The Valley Patriot’ off of the counter of my local convenience store. It contained her article entitled “The Big Lie.”
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’

The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
msonewsports.com

Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players

BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
BEVERLY, MA
unhwildcats.com

UNH Mourns the Loss of Former Men's Hockey Captain Josh Ciocco

DURHAM, N.H. - The University of New Hampshire athletic department, along with the men's ice hockey program, mourns the loss of former student-athlete and men's hockey captain Josh Ciocco (Atco, N.J.). Josh was a forward on the Wildcats' hockey team from 2003-2007. He captained the team in his senior season...
DURHAM, NH

