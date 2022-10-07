Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
New Hampshire student sparks outrage over racist homecoming proposal
Warning: This story includes an image depicting a racist statement. An image circulating social media of a student at Trinity High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, asking a girl to homecoming via slavery reference has come under fire by the community and thousands on social media. The image features a...
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
What’s Open, Closed During Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) 2022
Monday is the Columbus Day state and federal holiday in New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also Indigenous Peoples' Day for more communities and the state of Maine. Regardless of the name it comes with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others. Portsmouth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleypatriot.com
LGBTQ+ Community: Does Dani B. Langevin Speak for You?
Dani B. Langevin is a Methuen High School U.S. History teacher, an aspiring writer, and a member of the LGBTQ+ Community of the Merrimack Valley. As an aspiring writer and LGBTQ+ Community Member, she does a column in this periodical under the heading, “Ye Ol’e Gay Valley.” I first became acquainted with Miss Langevin’s writings in July 2022 when I picked up a copy of ‘The Valley Patriot’ off of the counter of my local convenience store. It contained her article entitled “The Big Lie.”
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’
The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire journalist James Foley honored with memorial statue at hometown church
ALTON, N.H. — A memorial service was hosted by late journalistJames Foley's hometown church Sunday to honor his legacy. Although Foley was killed eight years ago by Islamic State fighters, the church he grew up going to will now forever remember his legacy. “He just would've been profoundly humbled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgbh.org
Disturbing new data shows doctors are biased in treating patients with disabilities
Patients with disabilities often find trouble getting the proper medical care, and new data confirms doctors are biased in their care of those with disabilities, sometimes even discharging them from their practice. Authors of a recent study showing this bias spoke about their concerns on Greater Boston, saying some of...
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
msonewsports.com
Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players
BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
WMUR.com
Trinity High School cancels athletic events after backlash from student's racist social media post
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's Trinity High School is facing intense criticism after an Instagram post showed a student posing with a racist poster referencing slavery. The backlash resulted in the cancellation of several athletic events this weekend and threats of violence against the school. Students called the situation frustrating,...
unhwildcats.com
UNH Mourns the Loss of Former Men's Hockey Captain Josh Ciocco
DURHAM, N.H. - The University of New Hampshire athletic department, along with the men's ice hockey program, mourns the loss of former student-athlete and men's hockey captain Josh Ciocco (Atco, N.J.). Josh was a forward on the Wildcats' hockey team from 2003-2007. He captained the team in his senior season...
Comments / 0