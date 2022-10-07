Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap
Houston’s former quarterback, now a member of the Browns, is serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucs activate 2 WRs from practice squad for Sunday's game vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receivers Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. With three receivers listed as questionable for Sunday due to injury (Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman), Geiger and Thompkins give the Bucs some added depth in case any of those pass-catchers can’t go.
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Comments / 0