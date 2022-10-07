ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs activate 2 WRs from practice squad for Sunday's game vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receivers Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. With three receivers listed as questionable for Sunday due to injury (Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman), Geiger and Thompkins give the Bucs some added depth in case any of those pass-catchers can’t go.
TAMPA, FL

