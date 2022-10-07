EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…

EL PASO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO