Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking
EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…
KSAT 12
Texas may delay trial for alleged Walmart shooter if federal prosecutors want to seek death penalty
EL PASO — A Texas judge wants to wait and see if the federal government will seek the death penalty against the alleged gunman in the 2019 racist massacre at a local Walmart before weighing a trial on state charges. More than three years after 23 people were killed...
Customs officers stop 15-year-old meth smuggler in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Customs officials thwarted an attempt by a 15-year-old boy to smuggle methamphetamine into the U.S. by strapping the narcotics to his legs, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing...
KVIA
Status hearing for Walmart shooting case set for Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- A status hearing for the Walmart shooting case is set for Tuesday morning. It will be the first time embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales will be back in the court room since a new report was released alleging her office used intimidation tactics against one of the shooting victims families.
KSAT 12
Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The office of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales should be readying itself for one of the most high-profile murder trials in recent Texas history — seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a local Walmart that took the lives of 23 people.
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting wife, at Las Cruces officer takes plea deal
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Julian Valenzuela shot his wife and toward a child and then led Las Cruces police on a chase in March. Valenzuela got out of a vehicle and shot at police multiple times before taking off in the car again. Valenzuela ended up crashing and...
everythinglubbock.com
LISTEN: Audios of Walmart victim’s family and alleged representative of D.A. Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM obtained three audio recordings along with transcripts translated into English of conversations between the Hoffmann family and Roger Rodriguez, municipal judge in Village of Vinton, who, according to court filing by Hoffmann’s attorney, presented himself as District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s representative.
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
Quadragenarian Caught with 55 Pounds of Cocaine for 'Personal Use' in the 'Safest City in America'
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. “CBP officers continue to remain vigilant as they sort through the thousands of law abiding border crossers to root out those who choose to introduce dangerous drugs into our community,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director.
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
KFOX 14
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision
EL PASO, Texas - The family has identified their son, Gael Torres, as one of the three young adults killed in a head-on collision in Far East El Paso. A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Jen Fierro, a friend of Torres' mother, Gaby Sanchez. According to the post, "A donation of any amount would help The post GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso man killed in I-10 crash east of Sierra Blanca
HUDSPETH COUNTY -- A 23-year-old man was killed Monday after crashing into the back of a flatbed trailer east of Sierra Blanca, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials say Eric Gomez was driving west on the right lane of I-10 when he veered onto the improved shoulder,...
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
KVIA
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
