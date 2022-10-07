ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking

EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Status hearing for Walmart shooting case set for Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- A status hearing for the Walmart shooting case is set for Tuesday morning. It will be the first time embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales will be back in the court room since a new report was released alleging her office used intimidation tactics against one of the shooting victims families.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
KSAT 12

Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The office of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales should be readying itself for one of the most high-profile murder trials in recent Texas history — seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a local Walmart that took the lives of 23 people.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Quadragenarian Caught with 55 Pounds of Cocaine for 'Personal Use' in the 'Safest City in America'

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. “CBP officers continue to remain vigilant as they sort through the thousands of law abiding border crossers to root out those who choose to introduce dangerous drugs into our community,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director.
KFOX 14

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision

EL PASO, Texas - The family has identified their son, Gael Torres, as one of the three young adults killed in a head-on collision in Far East El Paso. A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Jen Fierro, a friend of Torres' mother, Gaby Sanchez. According to the post, "A donation of any amount would help The post GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA

El Paso man killed in I-10 crash east of Sierra Blanca

HUDSPETH COUNTY -- A 23-year-old man was killed Monday after crashing into the back of a flatbed trailer east of Sierra Blanca, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials say Eric Gomez was driving west on the right lane of I-10 when he veered onto the improved shoulder,...
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
KCBD

Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...

