The Existence of the World Logical Problem
Of the two parts of this paper the first is a study in formal analysis. It attempts to show that there is no problem, logically speaking, of the existence of an external world. Its point is to show that the very attempt to state the problem involves a self-contradiction: that the terms cannot be stated so as to generate a problem without assuming what is professedly brought into question. The second part is a summary endeavor to state the actual question which has given rise to the unreal problem and the conditions which have led to its being misconstrued. So far as subject-matter is concerned, it supplements the first part; but the argument of the first part in no way depends upon anything said in the second. The latter may be false and its falsity have no implications for the first.
Propensity to Motion, Repetition and Imitation
1. In the hemiplagia, when the limbs on one side have lost their power of voluntary motion, the patient is for many days perpetually employed in moving those of the other. 2. When the voluntary power is suspended during sleep, there commences a ceaseless flow of sensitive motions, or ideas of imagination, which compose our dreams. 3. When in the cold fit of an intermittent fever some parts of the system have for a time continued torpid, and have thus expended less than their usual expenditure of sensorial power; a hot fit succeeds, with violent action of those vessels, which had previously been quiescent. All these are explained from an accumulation of sensorial power during the inactivity of some part of the system.
How Moral Codes Stunt Growth (and Moral Language Grows Us)
Language is not merely a code of one-to-one correspondences between words and things but a mix and match syntax for conveying anything. People often treat morality as a code with one-to-one correspondences—named behaviors treated as either always good or always bad. All behaviors have their place, so moral codes...
NAÏVE REALISM VS. PRESENTATIVE REALISM
In spite of the elucidations of contemporary realists, a number of idealists continue to adduce in behalf of idealism certain facts having an obvious physical nature and explanation. The visible convergence of the railway tracks, for example, is cited as evidence that what is seen is a mental "content." Yet this convergence follows from the physical properties of light and a lens, and is physically demonstrated in a camera. Is the photograph, then, to be conceived as a psychical somewhat? That the time of the visibility of a light does not coincide with the time at which a distant body emitted the light is employed to support a similar idealistic conclusion, in spite of the fact that the exact difference in time may be deduced from a physical property of light—its rate.
Experience and the Special Theory of Relativity
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XVI. EXPERIENCE AND...
The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 13
The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of the HackerNoon’s Book Blog Blog Blog series series. The book is written by Wattles, a self-described self-proclaimed motivational speaker. Wattles: "If every day is a failure, you can never get rich; while if every day can be a success, you cannot fail to get rich. The getting rich depends upon applying this principle to your own affairs. Your getting rich is reduced to an exact science, and the getting of riches is reduced like mathematics."
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 31
Review lesson thirty before you study and practice this drill. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 31. LESSON 31. Drill 32. Review lesson thirty before you study and...
The Pandemic Really Did Change Us on a Personal Level, And It Wasn't For The Better
The global coronavirus pandemic affected just about everyone across the globe in ways that we're still trying to understand. It appears that one of the effects is that many of us became moodier along the way, often to the point of becoming more neurotic and less agreeable. According to a...
According to a Feminist Writer, Men Fail When They Refuse to Adapt to a Changing World
Meanwhile, women are getting ahead because they're flexible. Photo by Fernanda Latronico. The gender playing field is evening out and it’s not just because of #MeToo. More and more women are getting an education and therefore improving their lot in life.
Whose mind do you think you're changing?
Has anyone changed your mind about something by yelling at you? Or the reverse – have you succeeded in changing someone’s mind by badgering or belittling them?. The answer to both questions is probably no. Yet, this is a popular approach when discussing politics. Whether it's “joking” with...
The Genetic Effects of Radiation - Conclusion
It is unrealistic to suppose that all sources of man-made radiation should be abolished. The good they do now, the greater good they will do in the future, cannot be abandoned. It is, however, reasonable to expect that the present Nuclear Test Ban Treaty will continue and that nations, such as France and China, which have nuclear capabilities but are not signatories of the Treaty will eventually sign. It is also reasonable to expect that X ray diagnosis and therapy will be carried on with the greatest circumspection, and that the use of radiation in industry and research will be carried on with great care and with the use of ample shielding.
Opinion: Why I Write About Generational Anarchism
At this point with my writings for NewsBreak, most people following me probably know that I spend time writing about practical anarchism. I write about dispelling the myth that anarchists all want no government whatsoever; since many anarchists & libertarians simply want a nightwatchman state - a government that exists to protect people's rights but does not have a monopoly on violence that can allow it to be turned into a tool against the very people the government is supposed to defend. I have also written about mutualism: a form of government with a blueprint for how people can own property and handle finances as well as their state of living without needing an overbearing hierarchical state. On top of all this, I want to point out why I spend so much time talking about anarchist & libertarian communities that existed longer than a generation and why I point out how many generations each of these communities have lasted.
Elderspeak: Don’t Patronize Me!
Why Learning to Code is Crucial For Growing Children
Computer programming education is quickly becoming a necessity for today’s students. In particular, learning to code improves a child’s:. Coding isn’t just communicating with a computer – it’s learning how to think. As children learn to code, they develop hard skills such as critical thinking...
No. I. INTRODUCTION
1. Throughout this little work, I shall number the Paragraphs, in order to be able, at some stages of the work, to refer, with the more facility, to parts that have gone before. The last Number will contain an Index, by the means of which the several matters may be turned to without loss of time; for, when economy is the subject, time is a thing which ought by no means to be overlooked.
It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality
Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
Children Of The Divine Poem by Douglas Nichols
I struggle with depression and anxiety and uncertainties. You are a person of different religion or culture. With things you feel are true. Trying to understand and respect your point of view?. Your skin is physiologically different,. By the concentration of melanin*. Does this simple factor make you any less,
TikTok ‘TradWives’ Are Romanticising An Era Where Sexism And Racism Ruled
The Tradwife movement is one that has seemingly passed me by. I would occasionally see on my Instagram page pictures of old-fashioned cottages and gardens. Women standing over perfect dinner tables with loaves of homemade bread, but I didn’t become aware of the so-called ‘trad wife’ trend until I saw Stacey Dooley stay with a family who followed the lifestyle, as part of her documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, and my interest was piqued.
The Hidden Shame That Threatens Our World
Unrecognized and unhealed shame often underlies a tendency toward rage, contempt, and violence when things don't go our way. Political leaders who have become dissociated from their shame can become dangerous to others by covering up shame with anger and contempt. Healing shame begins by acknowledging our human vulnerability and...
Journaling: Writing and Revocations for Freedom
There are several well-documented cases of animals adopting lost or abandoned children. The unlikely mothers were canines, primates, felines, birds, and unbelievably, river creatures. Humans discovered living with animals from early childhood displayed heightened senses. There were physical adaptations (e.g., speed, climbing, swimming, walking on all fours, howling, calling, etc.) and the aggression needed to survive in the wild. The small window of time to learn human behavior (speech, mobility, concepts, etc.) closes rapidly. Though not as extreme as being raised by animals, the impact of an unfavorable childhood shapes adult life. When crossroads appear, the familiar road leads toward an endless spiral of pain. The mysterious road leads toward an observational look at the past, and beyond lies a path to peace. To sculpt a new life, chisel a little every day.
