Read full article on original website
Related
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2022 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2022 —...
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
This Washington Spot Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation
U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country.
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On Vacation
Khiara Lavinia Henry was 23 years old when she decided to go on vacation from her home in San Diego, California, to Maui, Hawaii, in 2019. Khiara is a vegan who enjoys hiking and adventure. On July 21, 2019, Khiara, who was staying at a hotel in Kihei, rented a car from Hertz. She decided to visit Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
techaiapp.com
5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort
Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
No Way: Where New England Ranks in Fall Vacations for 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll just start out right now by saying I'm shocked. Maybe it's naïveté or ego, but when it comes to fall travel destinations, New England isn't all that this year.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Save BIG on a Marriott Hotel Stay for a Limited Time
Who doesn’t want to SAVE when going on vacation?. We’re constantly looking for the best deals for our upcoming trips, whether that’s with airlines, hotels, or theme park packages. And if you’re in that boat too, then you need to know about some BIG deals from Marriott.
vinlove.net
Two Vietnamese resorts at the top of the world’s most popular
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort were honored in the top 50 most favorite resorts in the world in 2022. The Reader’s Choice Award of the American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler) on October 4 announced the 50 most chosen resorts in the world by tourists. Two representatives of Vietnam on the list are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa), 7th and InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort ( Da Nang ), 24th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com
Kimpton To Open Its First All-Inclusive Resort, In Playa Del Carmen
IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the very first all-inclusive Kimpton Hotel. Kimpton has teamed up with Sunset World and Playa Hotels & Resorts to rebrand its resort, which originally opened in 2008. The brand new Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will open in early 2024 in Playa del Carmen.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Thrillist
Plunge into Adventure on This Tiny Southern Caribbean Island
“In Bonaire, you don’t think, you just do.” At least that’s what I repeat to myself standing at the edge of this cliff, eyeing the dirt-covered notch of fossilized coral beneath my feet. About 25 feet below that there’s clear, impossibly turquoise water. Maybe too clear: I think I see shadows of rock-masses right beneath the ripples, but hopefully my eyes are playing tricks on me.
cohaitungchi.com
Great All-inclusive Cruises to Book for Your Next Vacation
On most cruise ships, your accommodations, standard meals, entertainment, and daytime activities are included in your fare. Then the nickel-and-diming begins. Want a soda? Add it to your tab. Take a Pilates class? Expect a fee. Indulge at one of the fancy specialty restaurants? There’s a charge for that, too. The extras quickly add up, often sinking hearts when the bill arrives at the vacation’s end. But there are cruises that thankfully buck this trend, with out-of-pocket expenses that are truly minimal. Alcoholic drinks, crew gratuities, and sometimes even airfare, shore excursions, and pre- or post-cruise hotel stays are included in the advertised price when you step on board one of these all-inclusive cruises.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 California hotels ranked among ‘Top 25 Hotels in the U.S.’ by Tripadvisor
Comfortable beds, fine dining, fantastic views and plenty of amenities are all factors to consider when searching for the perfect hotel. Luckily, residents of the Golden State may not have to travel too far to experience the ideal hotel stay. According to Tripadvisor, two California hotels ranked among the top 25 best hotels in the United States.
vinlove.net
Top 10 most beautiful beaches in Vietnam: No. 9 is not too famous but is the pearl of Phu Yen
On this list, there are beaches that are already well known, but there are also strange names that you are probably only hearing for the first time. With more than 3000 km of coastline, Vietnam has no shortage of beautiful beaches – interesting destinations for tourists as well as locals when they want to escape from their busy daily life, and immerse themselves in nature with nature. The fresh air and the sound of the sea waves are very effective in relaxing the mind.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
How I help travelers on a tight budget take fabulous trips with butler service and spas with waterfalls
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Laura Smith, a travel agent based in North Carolina. It has been edited for length and clarity. Being a travel agent is part of my destiny. I grew up in inner-city New Orleans, where my siblings and I did not realize that we were impoverished until later. Our parents never told us how hard it was, and I never knew my mom's struggle, even when she became a single mom raising five children on her own while she worked as a nurse.
Comments / 0