Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
KENS 5
'Very kind person' | Family identifies woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
fox26houston.com
Man pushing shopping car killed in hit-and-run crash on FM 529
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man died Saturday night after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Harris County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 16500 block of FM 529 when an unidentified man was pushing a shopping cart across the street. Deputies say that's when an Heilan Marquez driving a silver Hyundai SUV hit the man and another man in a red Inifiniti struck the shopping cart.
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say
According to police, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child.
Click2Houston.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
fox26houston.com
2 teens among 3 arrested after chase with Houston police in stolen car
HOUSTON - A total of three young men were arrested overnight Saturday after Houston police linked them to a carjacking. It all began after officers with the Houston PD found a car reported stolen out of the Harris County Precinct 4 area but did not give exact details on the location.
Click2Houston.com
2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
News Channel 25
Houston police searching for suspect in months-old murder
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a murder suspect and have released a sketch composite of whom they believe committed a fatal shooting. On March 4, 40-year-old Graylon Rucker was shot and killed at 718 Country Place Drive around 7:05 p.m. in Houston. Officials said two Spring Branch police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene.
17-year-old accused of throwing objects, shooting at Bacliff bicyclists, pedestrians, deputies say
Deputies believe a 17-year-old they arrested this week is the one who terrorized the Bacliff area with objects thrown out of a moving vehicle.
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
