Texas City, TX

fox26houston.com

Man pushing shopping car killed in hit-and-run crash on FM 529

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man died Saturday night after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Harris County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 16500 block of FM 529 when an unidentified man was pushing a shopping cart across the street. Deputies say that's when an Heilan Marquez driving a silver Hyundai SUV hit the man and another man in a red Inifiniti struck the shopping cart.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police. Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.
News Channel 25

Houston police searching for suspect in months-old murder

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a murder suspect and have released a sketch composite of whom they believe committed a fatal shooting. On March 4, 40-year-old Graylon Rucker was shot and killed at 718 Country Place Drive around 7:05 p.m. in Houston. Officials said two Spring Branch police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

