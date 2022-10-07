Read full article on original website
grcc.edu
My Story Started at GRCC: Kaitlyn Bergman says GRCC gave her leadership skills to become a champion
Oct. 10, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Like many alumni, Kaitlyn Bergman has special memories of GRCC – but hers also happen to be part of the college’s history. Start at GRCC and go anywhere. Every former student has a story to tell about how GRCC gave them the education and opportunity to be successful.
grcc.edu
Braelyn Berry, Kara Hecht lead GRCC volleyball team to victory over Bay College, 16th consecutive win
Oct. 8, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Community College volleyball team hit a season-best .378 in a three-set sweep of Bay College on Saturday, extending the team’s win streak to 16 matches. GRCC, ranked No. 17 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association D2 poll,...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
Jenison, October 08 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Jenison. The Montague High School volleyball team will have a game with Jenison High School on October 08, 2022, 05:00:00. The Montague High School volleyball team will have a game with Jenison High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming
Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League titles clinched tonight across Mid-Michigan
Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 7 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
'Team' effort of alumni, dozens of donors behind major upgrades to Muskegon athletic facilities
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Spearheaded by a group of dozens of donors, many of whom being district alumni, a number of the athletic facilities at Muskegon High School recently underwent a series of upgrades. Among them, the school’s new fitness facility, which, as of September, includes a suite of fully...
Western Michigan hockey captain sentenced after pleading to seduction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Western Michigan University hockey captain was sentenced Friday afternoon. Paul Washe, 23, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 7, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Pamela Lightvoet. The public was not allowed inside the courtroom because Lightvoet closed it for Washe’s sentencing. An MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette reporter attempted...
Teammates support each other through COVID-19 grief
For two Zeeland East Chix football players, it’s not so much about the game but the people they play with.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Former Grand Rapids school board president, community advocate competing for open Third Ward seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A former president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education and a community advocate are facing off Nov. 8 for the open city commission seat representing much of the Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. Rev. Kenneth Hoskins, the senior pastor at Alpha Omega...
Hip-hop artist Bun B to speak in Grand Rapids at Muse Southeast on October 13
Hip-hop artist Bun B will be speaking in Grand Rapids about his life and career. “Trill Talk: Small City, Big Dreams” will be held on October 13 at 7 p.m.
