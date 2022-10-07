LONDON (AP) — The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England governor confirmed the bank won’t extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets. Andrew Bailey said the program will end on Friday as scheduled. The pound fell by almost 1% to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. After the government’s September “mini-budget,” the currency hit a record low of $1.03. “My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said. “Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.” The central bank stepped in after the British government on Sept. 23 announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them. The announcement spooked financial markets and sent the pound plunging to a record low against the dollar.

MARKETS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO