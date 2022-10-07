Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Mexican Workers Employed Abroad Will Be Able to Receive Payments in Cryptos
Mexican citizens who find remote employment abroad now have the option of being paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. The service will be provided by Bitso in alliance with the global contracting and payroll company Via. The cryptocurrency payment option helps workers face rising inflation and companies save money on...
dailycoin.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors. The launch marks a significant next step in TradeStrike’s...
dailycoin.com
Tether Ltd Freezes 8.2 Million in USDT on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain
The stablecoin issuing company Tether (USDT) is apparently collaborating with regulators globally. So far in 2022, Tether has frozen the funds of 215 USDT addresses on Ethereum, investigations have revealed. Tether Ltd. has not posted any comments on these moves related to suspicious activity from the addresses involved. Tether Limited,...
dailycoin.com
Portuguese Government to Levy a 28% Tax on Crypto Capital Gains
A Portuguese government-issued report published on October 10th has proposed a new cryptocurrency tax policy as part of its national budget for 2023. The report recommends that the government impose a 28% capital gains tax on cryptocurrency gains made over one year. However, the draft includes a provision that gains realized after crypto assets have been held for a period of one year will not be taxed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailycoin.com
PancakeSwap Joins Cardano and BudBlockz as the Top Trending Tokens This Week
Cryptocurrency investments have made millions for many and you can also potentially earn huge gains if you identify and invest early in good projects. BudBlockz ($BLUNT), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Cardano ($ADA) are the top trending tokens this week and all three have come up with interesting updates that could help in ensuring a bull rally in the coming weeks. Here’s an overview of these three cryptocurrencies and the major updates from their ecosystem.
dailycoin.com
XEN Crypto Launches on the Ethereum (ETH) Network, Making ETH a Deflationary Asset
To the dismay of investors across the crypto sector, the Ethereum merge proved unable to immediately make the Ether a deflationary asset. However, that wish has now been fulfilled, as new crypto XEN launched on the Ethereum chain, bringing a deflationary mechanism to the ETH. Interest in XEN Spikes After...
dailycoin.com
Epillo to Make Giant Entry in the Crypto World with Blockchain Based IoT Smart Wearables
Epillo Health Systems, soon to launch their first range of blockchain-based IoT smart wearables, have already taken a grand entry in the blockchain technology sector by launching their whitepaper at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 on 5th October. Before being a part of the blockchain industry, Epillo group ventured in the healthcare sector with 3 brands under them; INTRx™ (Technology with WIPO Gazetted Patent on Drug-Food Interaction Management), Freshwey™ (Health-Food), and HealthHUB™ (Retail Health & Medicine).
Pound falls after UK bank chief rules out extending help
LONDON (AP) — The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England governor confirmed the bank won’t extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets. Andrew Bailey said the program will end on Friday as scheduled. The pound fell by almost 1% to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. After the government’s September “mini-budget,” the currency hit a record low of $1.03. “My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said. “Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.” The central bank stepped in after the British government on Sept. 23 announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them. The announcement spooked financial markets and sent the pound plunging to a record low against the dollar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailycoin.com
Sweatcoin Increases Minting Difficulty as Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Sinks 22%
Popular walk-for-crypto app Sweatcoin experienced another rough week as its native cryptocurrency dropped 22% in the last 7 days. The health & well-being app, which has gathered an impressive userbase of 120 million users worldwide, has shrunk 5 times since its launch. In an attempt to solve the issue, Sweat Economy has proposed a “significant inflation reduction” plan, which aims to tighten its grip on the project’s circulating supply.
dailycoin.com
Decentralized Identity: What Does It Mean and How Is It Managed In Blockchain?
Identity serves as the foundation of every layer of our lives today. everything we do, both on and offline, relies upon some aspect of our identities to work. Using online services, opening bank accounts, voting in elections, buying property, and securing employment; these are just a few of the important activities we engage in everyday that require proof of identity.
dailycoin.com
Matter Labs Announces Layer-3 Prototype “Pathfinder” Ahead of zkEVM Release
Matter Labs, the development team behind zkRollup-based, Layer-2 scaling protocol zkSync, has announced plans for a public testnet launch of a Layer-3 scaling prototype, named “Pathfinder”, in the first quarter of 2023. Matter Labs defines Pathfinder as a prototype that will demonstrate the use of a zkRollup working...
dailycoin.com
Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver
Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. On the back of their successful first...
dailycoin.com
Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?
Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
2 Safe-and-Sound Stocks to Own Through This Bear Market
These two businesses have rock-solid financial positions.
dailycoin.com
Top 3 Upcoming Blockchain Games to Watch in 2023: Plutonians, Elfin Kingdom, and SageVerse
Blockchain games will be a significant factor in the gaming business by 2023. With the introduction of decentralized platforms like Ethereum, Tron, and EOS, developers will have many options for designing unique gameplay for their games. Gaming in a decentralized ecosystem will bring a new level of transparency and justice...
dailycoin.com
Top 10 New Projects Powered by Chainlink Oracle Network
It is no secret that decentralized oracle networks like Chainlink have contributed significantly to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology at all developmental levels, providing a solution that has given rise to a wide range of applications for the larger crypto ecosystem. Specifically, Chainlink allows smart contracts to expand their...
dailycoin.com
Over 100 New Smart Contracts Added to Cardano Two Weeks After the Vasil Hard Fork
The effects of the Vasil hard fork, which promised to improve Cardano’s scalability and smart contracts functionality, are beginning to show, with 100 new smart contracts being added to the network in the two week period since the update. Smart Contracts Pick up Pace on Cardano. The Cardano network...
Comments / 0