ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

Mexican Workers Employed Abroad Will Be Able to Receive Payments in Cryptos

Mexican citizens who find remote employment abroad now have the option of being paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. The service will be provided by Bitso in alliance with the global contracting and payroll company Via. The cryptocurrency payment option helps workers face rising inflation and companies save money on...
BUSINESS
dailycoin.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors. The launch marks a significant next step in TradeStrike’s...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Tether Ltd Freezes 8.2 Million in USDT on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain

The stablecoin issuing company Tether (USDT) is apparently collaborating with regulators globally. So far in 2022, Tether has frozen the funds of 215 USDT addresses on Ethereum, investigations have revealed. Tether Ltd. has not posted any comments on these moves related to suspicious activity from the addresses involved. Tether Limited,...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Portuguese Government to Levy a 28% Tax on Crypto Capital Gains

A Portuguese government-issued report published on October 10th has proposed a new cryptocurrency tax policy as part of its national budget for 2023. The report recommends that the government impose a 28% capital gains tax on cryptocurrency gains made over one year. However, the draft includes a provision that gains realized after crypto assets have been held for a period of one year will not be taxed.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Debit Card#A Visa#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Ftx Partners#Countries#Crypto Exchange#Ftt
dailycoin.com

PancakeSwap Joins Cardano and BudBlockz as the Top Trending Tokens This Week

Cryptocurrency investments have made millions for many and you can also potentially earn huge gains if you identify and invest early in good projects. BudBlockz ($BLUNT), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Cardano ($ADA) are the top trending tokens this week and all three have come up with interesting updates that could help in ensuring a bull rally in the coming weeks. Here’s an overview of these three cryptocurrencies and the major updates from their ecosystem.
STOCKS
dailycoin.com

Epillo to Make Giant Entry in the Crypto World with Blockchain Based IoT Smart Wearables

Epillo Health Systems, soon to launch their first range of blockchain-based IoT smart wearables, have already taken a grand entry in the blockchain technology sector by launching their whitepaper at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 on 5th October. Before being a part of the blockchain industry, Epillo group ventured in the healthcare sector with 3 brands under them; INTRx™ (Technology with WIPO Gazetted Patent on Drug-Food Interaction Management), Freshwey™ (Health-Food), and HealthHUB™ (Retail Health & Medicine).
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Pound falls after UK bank chief rules out extending help

LONDON (AP) — The pound sank against the dollar early Wednesday after the Bank of England governor confirmed the bank won’t extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets. Andrew Bailey said the program will end on Friday as scheduled. The pound fell by almost 1% to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. After the government’s September “mini-budget,” the currency hit a record low of $1.03. “My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said. “Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.” The central bank stepped in after the British government on Sept. 23 announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without saying how it would pay for them. The announcement spooked financial markets and sent the pound plunging to a record low against the dollar.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
dailycoin.com

Sweatcoin Increases Minting Difficulty as Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Sinks 22%

Popular walk-for-crypto app Sweatcoin experienced another rough week as its native cryptocurrency dropped 22% in the last 7 days. The health & well-being app, which has gathered an impressive userbase of 120 million users worldwide, has shrunk 5 times since its launch. In an attempt to solve the issue, Sweat Economy has proposed a “significant inflation reduction” plan, which aims to tighten its grip on the project’s circulating supply.
BUSINESS
dailycoin.com

Decentralized Identity: What Does It Mean and How Is It Managed In Blockchain?

Identity serves as the foundation of every layer of our lives today. everything we do, both on and offline, relies upon some aspect of our identities to work. Using online services, opening bank accounts, voting in elections, buying property, and securing employment; these are just a few of the important activities we engage in everyday that require proof of identity.
TECHNOLOGY
dailycoin.com

Matter Labs Announces Layer-3 Prototype “Pathfinder” Ahead of zkEVM Release

Matter Labs, the development team behind zkRollup-based, Layer-2 scaling protocol zkSync, has announced plans for a public testnet launch of a Layer-3 scaling prototype, named “Pathfinder”, in the first quarter of 2023. Matter Labs defines Pathfinder as a prototype that will demonstrate the use of a zkRollup working...
COMPUTERS
dailycoin.com

Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver

Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. On the back of their successful first...
VIDEO GAMES
dailycoin.com

Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?

Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
DRINKS
dailycoin.com

Top 10 New Projects Powered by Chainlink Oracle Network

It is no secret that decentralized oracle networks like Chainlink have contributed significantly to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology at all developmental levels, providing a solution that has given rise to a wide range of applications for the larger crypto ecosystem. Specifically, Chainlink allows smart contracts to expand their...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy