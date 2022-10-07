ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident

An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University lifts shelter in place

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university. The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., […]
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach is 9th in Best Midsize Metro Areas for Golfers

You don’t have to look far to see a golf course here on the Grand Strand. it’s for good reason…Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 10 places best metro cities for golfers. Taking into consideration local weather, total PGA tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores, the study found that the Myrtle Beach metro area is the 9th best. The sport in general has grown in popularity. In fact, a record 3.2 million played for the first time last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.  When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Bringing the energy: Shorty's donates inflatable tunnel to Loris athletics

Not only does Loris High’s new inflatable tunnel bring energy to the field, it gives the school's athletic program an identity. Hitting the field on Friday nights for this year’s football team is that much more exciting, thanks to Shorty’s Grill in Loris donating an inflatable tunnel, which links to a 25-foot-tall inflatable helmet.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Conway man charged in deadly motorcycle crash near Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested and charged after a deadly motorcycle crash Sept. 25 near Garden City, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Michael John Edwards, 49, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed […]
CONWAY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?

McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for Oct. 1 shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach

Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

