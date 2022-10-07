Read full article on original website
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
CCU’s ice hockey team continues to grow despite Grand Strand being without a rink
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University’s ice hockey team is off to a 3-1 start this season, but it’s how far the team has to travel that shows how dedicated the players are to the sport. “My parents have always loved hockey,” said Owen O’Brien, a sophomore...
Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
wfxb.com
The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident
An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
Coastal Carolina University lifts shelter in place
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university. The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., […]
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach is 9th in Best Midsize Metro Areas for Golfers
You don’t have to look far to see a golf course here on the Grand Strand. it’s for good reason…Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 10 places best metro cities for golfers. Taking into consideration local weather, total PGA tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores, the study found that the Myrtle Beach metro area is the 9th best. The sport in general has grown in popularity. In fact, a record 3.2 million played for the first time last year.
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again. When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
myhorrynews.com
Bringing the energy: Shorty's donates inflatable tunnel to Loris athletics
Not only does Loris High’s new inflatable tunnel bring energy to the field, it gives the school's athletic program an identity. Hitting the field on Friday nights for this year’s football team is that much more exciting, thanks to Shorty’s Grill in Loris donating an inflatable tunnel, which links to a 25-foot-tall inflatable helmet.
The Post and Courier
FedEx distribution center coming to Myrtle Beach on site of former Hard Rock Park
MYRTLE BEACH — FedEx is making a nearly $64 million investment in Horry County by way of a new distribution center built on land in Myrtle Beach that previously housed two failed theme parks. Construction on the 251,000-square-foot warehouse located on Theater Drive in the Fantasy Harbour complex is...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach details weekend road closures ahead of mini-marathons, race
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Various roads in Myrtle Beach will be partially closed or reduced to a single lane this weekend while three runs take place. The Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon, Coastal 5k and Doggie Dash are all this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, October 15. The 5K Race starts at...
WMBF
Protestors rally for abortion rights in Myrtle Beach ahead of midterms
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One month ahead of the midterm elections, more than 50 demonstrators rallied at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park in support of reproductive rights on Saturday. It was part of a “Women’s Wave” day of action, organized by the Women’s March and other organizations to emphasize...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
Conway man charged in deadly motorcycle crash near Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested and charged after a deadly motorcycle crash Sept. 25 near Garden City, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Michael John Edwards, 49, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?
McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
Man wanted for Oct. 1 shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts […]
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
