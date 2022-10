Emmitsburg, Md (October 9, 2022) – The Mountaineers' women's team capped their season on a high not as they placed third in the JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate. As a team they collectively put together a sound score of 981 (+117) across three rounds. Sophomore Erika Cui and freshman Chloe Sipe were the Mountaineers' top performers, Cui finished fifth with a final score of 239 (+23), while Sipe finished seventh with a final score of 243 (+27).

