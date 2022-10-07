Read full article on original website
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
The best portable chargers and power banks in 2022
Here are the best portable chargers to keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go.
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
This novel anode-free battery can go 391 miles on a single charge
A research team has recently developed an anode-free lithium battery that can go 391 miles (630 km) on a single charge. The newly created anode-free battery has a volumetric energy density of 977Wh/L, which is 40 percent greater than the conventional batteries, while the conventional batteries have a volumetric energy density of 700wh/L.
Floating greenhouse design is a solar-powered, affordable desalination system
When you live in a country where water shortage is not a problem, you can sometimes take for granted what is such a common necessity for your society. But there are countries where access to clean water is a major issue, contributing to various health and societal problems for certain people. So the world definitely needs more projects that will create easier and more accessible ways to produce clean, drinkable water. They get bonus points if they are able to create a sustainable solution for this as well.
Xiaomi Soft Wind Vertical Air Conditioner 3hp revealed with voice commands
Xiaomi has launched the Soft Wind Vertical Air Conditioner 3hp in China. The device contains a series of micro holes, which the company suggests leads to a softer and more comfortable wind. You can adjust the direction of airflow and its speed in the accompanying app, with six modes available. Plus, you can use the app to start a high-temperature self-cleaning cycle for the device or control it with Xiao AI voice commands.
Residential flow batteries and inverter updates from the floor at RE+
On day 2 of the RE+ trade show, we made an attempt to visit many of the lesser-known manufacturers, rather than visiting only the big names. Of course, when the big names brought new technology, it was time to say hello to them, too!. RedFlow’s residential flow battery is available...
Beam me down: can solar power from space help solve our energy needs?
In late November, a top-level meeting of European science ministers will convene in Paris. Their job is to decide the next priorities for the European Space Agency (Esa), of which the UK is still a member, and one of the items on their list to consider is a proposal for testing the feasibility of building commercial power stations in orbit. These huge satellites would bask in the sunlight, converting it to power and beaming it down to Earth to be fed into the power grid. The proposed project, known as Solaris, would determine whether the idea can contribute to Europe’s future energy security – or if it is all still pie in the sky.
Inside ‘sci-fi’ solar-powered electric car with vegan leather made from pineapples that cleans carbon from air
UNIVERSITY students have turned their concept car into a reality by making a solar-powered electric vehicle that absorbs more carbon than it releases. The students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands recently debuted their coupe, which they hope will show a path forward for carbon-neutral vehicles. "We...
How home automation helps you control the air quality in your home
Home automation can help us in many aspects of our day to day. We can make use of a wide variety of devices, such as smart light bulbs, appliances that we can control remotely, sensors… In this article we are going to focus on how having a smart home can be useful for improving the quality of the air at home. We will explain how the sensors that analyze the air quality and avoid problems.
GOMACO battery-powered machine to feature at Bauma
GOMACO is to exhibit its battery-powered curb machine, the GOMACO CC-1200e at global trade show Bauma later this month. The US-based company announced the launch of the machine at the beginning of the year, and it has since been displayed at World of Concrete. However, Bauma will represent the first...
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
We grow our own tomato plant with the smart home Abby Grow Box
The iOS-compatible grow box makes it easy to grow a variety of plants and vegetables indoors the high-tech way with firmware upgrades, humidity and temperature sensors, ultrasonic sensors, a water level monitor, and more. It works pretty well unless if you want to relocate the plant elsewhere. The abby growbox...
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
First flight for student-built electric Sling
The all-electric aircraft e-Sling has taken off for the first time. The four-seater was developed and assembled by 20 students at ETH Zurich over two years at Innovation Park in Dübendorf, Switzerland, as part of their studies towards their bachelor degrees. The white aircraft decorated with lightning bolts took...
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse • TechCrunch
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
WORK Microwave to develop state-of-the-art optical modem for European Space Agency and German Aerospace Center
WORK Microwave, a European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, announced that the European Space Agency (ESA), with the support of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), has awarded WORK Microwave a contract to develop a state-of-the-art optical modem for space-to-ground communication. This is part of the ARTES Strategic Program Line for Optical and Quantum Communication – ScyLight and its technology development program. WORK Microwave’s modem will enable optical communication between space and Earth at a very high throughput rate with secure data connection to satisfy a growing demand for institutional and commercial space missions.
Donner’s innovative Rising-G Pro is a carbon-fiber acoustic that sounds great and is built to last
Compact, travel-friendly guitar boasts carbon fiber panels, HPL fingerboard, parametric soundhole design and more. When it comes to acoustic guitars, you may think you’ve seen it all. But then you haven’t seen the Donner Rising-G Pro. Almost entirely doing away with wood, the new Rising-G is a carbon-fiber-built six string that’s also compact, travel-friendly and incredibly dependable.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
Best smart curtain opener is on sale for $99
There are thousands of great smart home devices with Alexa out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Once you check out our pick for the best smart curtain opener system on the market though, you’ll definitely add one more to your list.
