Green Bay, WI

Odell Beckham Jr. is the Davante Adams replacement Packers have been waiting for

Coming off an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. is positioned to pick an elite NFL team — again. If he heads to Green Bay, he could fill the Davante Adams void. Last November, Odell Beckham Jr. was faced with a difficult choice. Sign with the Los Angeles Rams and complement the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection? Or head north to Green Bay and add to what Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had at the time?
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
