Why the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl window is now closed
A trip to London to face the New York Giants should have been a get-right game for the Green Bay
Odell Beckham Jr. is the Davante Adams replacement Packers have been waiting for
Coming off an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. is positioned to pick an elite NFL team — again. If he heads to Green Bay, he could fill the Davante Adams void. Last November, Odell Beckham Jr. was faced with a difficult choice. Sign with the Los Angeles Rams and complement the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection? Or head north to Green Bay and add to what Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had at the time?
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (3-1) and Green Bay Packers (3-1) square off on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England in Week 5. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:
