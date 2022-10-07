ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions

According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

NFL fans weren't happy with Cris Collinsworth on Sunday evening. The longtime "Sunday Night Football" analyst didn't do his typical "slide in" prior to the Bengals vs. Ravens game. Fans took to social media to weigh in on the disappointing move from Collinsworth. "No ‘Collinsworth Slide’ today? We need that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Front Office Sports

‘Hard Pass’: NFL TV Networks Have Little Interest In Drew Brees

Sports TV can be an unforgiving business if you’re perceived as a failure. Witness the challenges facing former NBC Sports football analyst Drew Brees. The likable Brees is one of the most successful quarterbacks in history, winning a Super Bowl MVP, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in passing a record seven times.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Breaking down fastest 2022 NFL players using Next Gen Stats

How fast do you have to be to make it to the NFL? This is a question that many rookies have to consider on their trek to making it to the big leagues. The NFL flourishes with some of the speediest athletes on the planet and the stats prove it. NFL’s Next Gen Stats has been tracking ball carrier speed since 2016 and can determine a player’s top speed with possession.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday

CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
NFL
Daily Mail

'I don't know what else the NFL can do': Aaron Rodgers defends the league amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy and insists players must self-police: 'Be smart... we need to think about our long-term health'

Aaron Rodgers turned on the charm and showcased his dry humour and support of Manchester City as he faced British media for the first time. And the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, a four-time MVP, also said he is happy with the level of protection provided against concussion by the NFL - but urged players to self-police.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing against the New York Giants in London. So far, it's been a good game for Rodgers and the Packers, who are leading the Giants, 10-3, early in the contest. It's unclear how many of Rodgers' friends and family members made...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video

Erin Andrews doesn't cover college football anymore, though the longtime sports reporter still stays pretty close to the sport. The Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter, who will be on the call of Sunday's Cowboys at Rams game, keeps up with her alma mater, the Florida Gators. This week, Andrews' alma...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ugly Antonio Brown, Tom Brady News

For whatever reason, Antonio Brown has decided to start going after his former quarterback Tom Brady on social media amid his marriage issues with Gisele Bundchen. And fans are not amused. Taking to Twitter this morning, Brown posted an image of an photoshopped cover of the book "Daddy Doesn't Live...
NFL
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game

David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance On Sunday

You can usually count on CBS commentator Tony Romo to offer some of the best insight on NFL Sundays. That's why his performance today is so perplexing for fans today. Romo and Jim Nantz were on the call for today's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo have dominated all game thanks to four first-half touchdowns from Josh Allen.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Players React To Controversial Tom Brady Penalty

NFL fans aren't the only ones outraged by the roughing the passer call on Tom Brady late in Sunday afternoon's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game. Brady and the Bucs topped the Falcons, 21-15, thanks in part to a brutal roughing the passer penalty called on Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. The...
ATLANTA, GA

