Read full article on original website
Related
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
NFL fans weren't happy with Cris Collinsworth on Sunday evening. The longtime "Sunday Night Football" analyst didn't do his typical "slide in" prior to the Bengals vs. Ravens game. Fans took to social media to weigh in on the disappointing move from Collinsworth. "No ‘Collinsworth Slide’ today? We need that...
‘Hard Pass’: NFL TV Networks Have Little Interest In Drew Brees
Sports TV can be an unforgiving business if you’re perceived as a failure. Witness the challenges facing former NBC Sports football analyst Drew Brees. The likable Brees is one of the most successful quarterbacks in history, winning a Super Bowl MVP, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in passing a record seven times.
Breaking down fastest 2022 NFL players using Next Gen Stats
How fast do you have to be to make it to the NFL? This is a question that many rookies have to consider on their trek to making it to the big leagues. The NFL flourishes with some of the speediest athletes on the planet and the stats prove it. NFL’s Next Gen Stats has been tracking ball carrier speed since 2016 and can determine a player’s top speed with possession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday
CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
'I don't know what else the NFL can do': Aaron Rodgers defends the league amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy and insists players must self-police: 'Be smart... we need to think about our long-term health'
Aaron Rodgers turned on the charm and showcased his dry humour and support of Manchester City as he faced British media for the first time. And the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, a four-time MVP, also said he is happy with the level of protection provided against concussion by the NFL - but urged players to self-police.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing against the New York Giants in London. So far, it's been a good game for Rodgers and the Packers, who are leading the Giants, 10-3, early in the contest. It's unclear how many of Rodgers' friends and family members made...
Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Ejection On Saturday Night
Contact football is turning into two-hand touch these days. A Washington State offensive lineman has been ejected from tonight's Washington State game for... blocking a defender. Cougars lineman Grant Stephens leveled a USC defender who was running after WSU quarterback Cam Ward. Refs reviewed the play, called targeting and ejected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packers in London: Can Americans recognize these mega-popular 'football' stars?
As the Green Bay Packers fly to London to play against the New York Giants at the Tottehamhotspur stadium, we wanted to find out what Milwaukeeans know about soccer.
Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video
Erin Andrews doesn't cover college football anymore, though the longtime sports reporter still stays pretty close to the sport. The Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter, who will be on the call of Sunday's Cowboys at Rams game, keeps up with her alma mater, the Florida Gators. This week, Andrews' alma...
NFL World Reacts To Ugly Antonio Brown, Tom Brady News
For whatever reason, Antonio Brown has decided to start going after his former quarterback Tom Brady on social media amid his marriage issues with Gisele Bundchen. And fans are not amused. Taking to Twitter this morning, Brown posted an image of an photoshopped cover of the book "Daddy Doesn't Live...
Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol.
David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game
David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
Is Bad NFL Football Better Than No Football At All? Fans Sound Off After Miserable TNF Game
Five weeks ago football fans were elated. We all woke up bright eyed and bushy tailed to don our lucky hoodie or favorite new jersey, tailgate with friends and scream at our TVs again -- NFL football was back baby. Now, we're sitting smack dab in the season and a...
New food for Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new food to try on every level at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Monday Night Football's game aginst the Raiders.
Pat McAfee picks his big-named College Football Playoff spoiler
On College GameDay Pat McAfee decided to go all-in on USC football as a College Football Playoff contender in Lincoln Riley’s first year. Colin Cowherd isn’t the only media personality who is getting fully behind USC this season. Add Pat McAfee to the list. The newest member of...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance On Sunday
You can usually count on CBS commentator Tony Romo to offer some of the best insight on NFL Sundays. That's why his performance today is so perplexing for fans today. Romo and Jim Nantz were on the call for today's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo have dominated all game thanks to four first-half touchdowns from Josh Allen.
This Boise Football Star Is The Center Of A Heated NFL Debate
In Boise, it's Blue & Orange or nothing. Sure, there are plenty of Vandal fans around town but even when times are tough for Boise State athletics, it's Blue and Orange that dominate the scene. The same could be said for Denver, where the blue and orange Broncos of the...
Former NFL Players React To Controversial Tom Brady Penalty
NFL fans aren't the only ones outraged by the roughing the passer call on Tom Brady late in Sunday afternoon's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game. Brady and the Bucs topped the Falcons, 21-15, thanks in part to a brutal roughing the passer penalty called on Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. The...
SkySports
NFL could have European division and two London teams, suggests Commissioner Roger Goodell
With the return of the annual International Series has come familiar questions over the feasibility and potential of a future UK-based franchise such has been the sport's growth overseas since the first game in 2007. On Sunday the Green Bay Packers will become the 32nd and final NFL team to...
Comments / 0