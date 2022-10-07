ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Pulls About-Face on Tent City for Migrants Amid Backlash

The administration for New York City Mayor Eric Adams is doing an about-face in regards to where it plans on housing hundreds of asylum seekers, as it plans on relocating migrants to a different part of the city. In a statement released Monday night, Adams said that the city's first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
The Independent

New York mayor declares state of emergency over migrant busses: ‘A humanitarian crisis’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers being sent to the city on waves of busses by Republican governors.Speaking from City Hall on Friday, Mr Adams said New York is “in a crisis situation” due to the “more than 61,000 people” now overloading the city-run shelter system. “This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice or...
Essence

How Black-Led Cities Are Handling Gov. Abbott's Migrant Bus Crisis

Since April, Mayors Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams, and Muriel Bowser have had to address an unexpected influx of migrants courtesy of the Texas Governor. Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched and executed “Operation Lone Star.” The controversial theatrical political tactic has bused migrants who crossed the nation’s borders in Texas to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Though there was only one instance where migrants were flown to and abandoned in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the other cities have borne the brunt of the operation.
PIX11

Staten Island community helps migrants settling in borough hotel

TRAVIS, Staten Island (PIX11) — As New York City continues to grapple with the migrant crisis, one Staten Island community is seeking an influx of asylum-seekers. Azael Gonzalez, his wife, Breylis Fermin, and their son, Omar, 5, left Venezuela and entered the U.S. by crossing the Texas border. He said the economic situation in Venezuela is […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY

