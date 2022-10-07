Read full article on original website
El Paso mayor, residents react to migrant crisis as thousands cross border
EL PASO, Texas – The recent surge of migrants across the southern border has strained city resources and homeless shelters in El Paso, but residents Fox News spoke with were split on whether the increase is cause for concern. "I think it's great that Joe Biden let everybody in,"...
NYC mayor says it'll cost taxpayers $1 billion to care for the thousands of migrants Texas Gov. Abbott is busing in
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency, saying the city is on the "edge of the precipice" as more migrants arrive each day.
NYC Pulls About-Face on Tent City for Migrants Amid Backlash
The administration for New York City Mayor Eric Adams is doing an about-face in regards to where it plans on housing hundreds of asylum seekers, as it plans on relocating migrants to a different part of the city. In a statement released Monday night, Adams said that the city's first...
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Border town sheriff advocates for 'zero-tolerance' immigration policy to rein in migrant surge
Maverick County, Texas, Sheriff Tom Schmerber said he prefers a zero-tolerance migration policy that enforces deportations on immigrants who crossed illegally.
Border chief says GOP governors’ migrant relocation campaign is stoking migration to U.S.
A few days after Daniel got off a plane in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where he had been flown from San Antonio with other migrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his phone buzzed. It was a WhatsApp message from a friend back home: I heard you can get a lot...
Texas DPS confirms fatal Uvalde crash involved illegal migrant smuggling: 'Joe Biden has abandoned' the state
Rep. Tony Gonzales said the border situation in Texas is a "nightmare" after officials confirmed a major accident in Uvalde Wednesday involved human smuggling.
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency after 17,000 migrants spark shelter 'crisis'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the continued influx of illegal immigrants from southern border states.
NYC migrant tent city: Hochul deploys National Guard to help Adams' relocated shelter for asylum seekers
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tapped the National Guard to assist New York City Mayor Eric Adams with his migrant tent city project moved from Orchard Beach to Randall's Island.
New York mayor declares state of emergency over migrant busses: ‘A humanitarian crisis’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers being sent to the city on waves of busses by Republican governors.Speaking from City Hall on Friday, Mr Adams said New York is “in a crisis situation” due to the “more than 61,000 people” now overloading the city-run shelter system. “This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice or...
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
How Black-Led Cities Are Handling Gov. Abbott's Migrant Bus Crisis
Since April, Mayors Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams, and Muriel Bowser have had to address an unexpected influx of migrants courtesy of the Texas Governor. Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched and executed “Operation Lone Star.” The controversial theatrical political tactic has bused migrants who crossed the nation’s borders in Texas to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Though there was only one instance where migrants were flown to and abandoned in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the other cities have borne the brunt of the operation.
Staten Island community helps migrants settling in borough hotel
TRAVIS, Staten Island (PIX11) — As New York City continues to grapple with the migrant crisis, one Staten Island community is seeking an influx of asylum-seekers. Azael Gonzalez, his wife, Breylis Fermin, and their son, Omar, 5, left Venezuela and entered the U.S. by crossing the Texas border. He said the economic situation in Venezuela is […]
