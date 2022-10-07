CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois football team is in the AP Top 25, coming in at #24 in this week's poll. The Fighting Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is tied for first in the Big Ten West standings thanks to the top scoring defense in the nation and the nation's leading rusher. Chase Brown has rushed for 879 yards, best in the country, with 100-yard rushing performances in every game this season.

