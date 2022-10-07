Read full article on original website
fightingillini.com
Illini Emerge with Seven Wins from RedBird Invite
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men's tennis freshman Tyler Bowers went undefeated in singles play, while redshirt junior Lucas Horve picked up two wins at the Redbird Invitational from Oct. 7-9, hosted by Illinois State. Day one. The pair shut out DePaul's Jona Gitschel and Shourya Verma, 8-0, in the...
fightingillini.com
Illinois Football Ranked in the AP Top 25
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois football team is in the AP Top 25, coming in at #24 in this week's poll. The Fighting Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is tied for first in the Big Ten West standings thanks to the top scoring defense in the nation and the nation's leading rusher. Chase Brown has rushed for 879 yards, best in the country, with 100-yard rushing performances in every game this season.
fightingillini.com
Illini Defense Dominant Again in Win over Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois extended its winning streak to four games on Saturday night, taking down Iowa, 9-6, at Memorial Stadium, the program's first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illini kicker Fabrizio Pinton went 3/3 on his field-goal attempts, with his 36-yard field goal with 2:49 left the difference-maker....
