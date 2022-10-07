Earlier this year, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride opened at EPOT in Orlando, Florida. Marvel fans have been loving the new attraction, which features some exciting easter eggs as well as new content from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to theatres next year, but first, fans will be able to see the team on Disney+ in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This will mark Marvel's second "special presentation" this year after the release of Werewolf by Night. In honor of the special, EPCOT will soon be giving Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind a holiday makeover.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO