disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Tri-City Herald
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer
Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
New Details Released for ‘World of Color – One’ & ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration
As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Disneyland Resort guests will be dazzled by two all-new nighttime spectaculars starting January 27, 2023. “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure park will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”
Disney Theme Park Rivals Ready for Holiday Events
As people get their holiday plans together, booking a theme park trip early is advised, since vacationers have a back log of energy to travel after many have chosen to stay at home since the covid pandemic began. As such, it is estimated that over 100 million Americans will travel during the holidays.
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Fountain Breaks, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening Date Announced at Disneyland, More 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com
London Dungeon launches "terrifying" new Halloween show based on the most haunted house in the capital
London Dungeon has launched a "terrifying" new Halloween show based on one of the most haunted houses in the capital. Its new seasonal show, 50 Berkeley Square, is named after the reputedly haunted location and is set in the spine-chilling attic. The show will run from October 15 to 31...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Find a SPOOKY Drink Flight in Disney Springs
We’ve been trying tons of Halloween snacks around the parks and resorts, we were in attendance for the opening night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and have kept an eye on all the merchandise released so far. If you’re wandering around Disney Springs and looking for a Halloween spirit, here’s why you’ll want to head over to Enzo’s!
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Journey to hell' horror experience returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween
Blackpool's terrifying 'Journey to hell' horror experience returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this spooky season. The event that runs from October 7 - 30 is a hair-raising night of spooks and scares for visitors from terrifying live actors. Guests to the park must first overcome their fears of ghosts, clowns...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
WDW News Today
Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived
EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
disneyfoodblog.com
Warning! Park Pass Reservations Are FILLING UP for Halloween in Disney World
If you’re planning to visit Disney World on Halloween day and you haven’t already booked those Park Pass reservations, you’re going to need to act FAST. Disney has indicated that demand for the parks is resilient and “long-lasting” and that there are many days when demand EXCEEDS Park Pass availability. Popular days, particularly holidays, can fill up when it comes to Park Passes, special event tickets can sell out, and dining reservations can get booked up fast. And now we’re starting to see things getting particularly busy for Halloween!
disneytips.com
Monorail vs. Ferry Boat: Which Way Gets You to the Magic Kingdom Faster?
Ready for your next Walt Disney World vacation? As you plan your next trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, you’re probably covering all of the basics like where to stay, what to eat, and how to make the most of Disney Genie+. One minor detail we do...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Getting Christmas Makeover Ahead of Disney+ Holiday Special
Earlier this year, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride opened at EPOT in Orlando, Florida. Marvel fans have been loving the new attraction, which features some exciting easter eggs as well as new content from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to theatres next year, but first, fans will be able to see the team on Disney+ in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This will mark Marvel's second "special presentation" this year after the release of Werewolf by Night. In honor of the special, EPCOT will soon be giving Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind a holiday makeover.
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom
It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
