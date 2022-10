TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest Jr./Sr. High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The following students were nominated for the 2022 Homecoming Court:. (Pictured above – From left: Slade Gilbert, EmmaLee Gray, Ty Brown, Leah Wagner, Logan Niederriter, Ryah McWilliams, Jeffrey Bayle, and Jade Gilbert.) The...

TIONESTA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO