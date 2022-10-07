Read full article on original website
Related
1039waynefm.com
Traffic alert! Portion of South Anthony to close Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City Utilities says that work to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River as City Utilities continues stormwater and will require the closure of a portion of South Anthony starting Tuesday. On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard will temporarily close between Wayne...
1039waynefm.com
Two in critical condition following crash at Lafayette and Paulding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of S Lafayette and E Paulding Road. The crash, involving a van and an SUV, happened just before 10:45 Saturday night. According to police, a woman driving an SUV was traveling...
1039waynefm.com
ISP: Victims, deceased suspect identified in police shootout in Angola
UPDATE (October 11, 2022):. Indiana State Police released the following update late Monday:. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identification(s) of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident(s) in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified as...
1039waynefm.com
Voter registration for midterms is Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Those wishing to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, have until the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2018, to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records. The Allen County Voter Registration office is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1039waynefm.com
Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. October 10th through the 14th, at The Salvation Army office at 2901 N. Clinton Street. Families who are...
Comments / 0