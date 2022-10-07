Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
KBUR
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
3 News Now
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. IDALS announced Friday it had...
who13.com
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Brenna Bird and Tom Miller face off in Iowa Attorney General debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller faced off against his Republican challenger Brenna Bird in a debate at KCCI studios. The Iowa attorney general is the state's top legal officer who is in charge of Iowa's legal business. The attorney general gives legal advice and representation to most state agencies and departments. They represent the state in administrative law in all levels of the courts from Iowa district courts to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Iowa Leads the Nation as the Best Place to Do This…
There are a lot of great things about Iowa. From the friendly folks to the small towns and everything in between, there is a lot to love about the Hawkeye state. As a former resident of the state, it caught my eye to see a recent article from CNBC that made Iowa stand out amongst the rest of the country in one key area.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Joni Ernst: The Gold Standard in Iowa: All 99 Counties, Every Year.
There’s no doubt that Iowans know what’s best for Iowa! So, when I first took office, I knew there was no better way to hear from my constituents than to visit every county, every year. The 99 County Tour has become a tradition in Iowa, started by my...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia awards $180,000 in three business development grants
(The Center Square) – Three state-sponsored grants worth $180,000 combined will support small business development and entrepreneurial training in three central Virginia communities, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Half of the funding, $90,000 will go to the Downtown Lynchburg Association for Launch LYH. A quarter of the money, $45,000 will...
RELATED PEOPLE
kiow.com
Iowa Utilities Board Addresses Request for Environmental Impact Study on Proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order that denies a request for an environmental impact study (EIS) regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon), which is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The request for the EIS was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (Winnebago Tribe) on June 2, 2022.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Senate district 14: A "rap sheet" that speaks for itself
Herb Strentz reflects on Republican Jake Chapman's claim that his Democratic opponent Sarah Trone Garriott is a "radical activist." Fear-mongering and baseless campaign attacks against candidates for public office are not restricted to Iowans who dare to seek election while being Black—as is the case for Deidre DeJear, Iowa's Democratic candidate for governor.
31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid
Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, has received endorsements from 31 conservative political figures in his bid for re-election, his campaign announced Thursday. Sand’s supporters include Republican, Libertarian and conservative independent elected officials and candidates, as well as former Republican Party of Iowa staffers and private-sector leaders, according to a campaign news release. […] The post 31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bleedingheartland.com
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Albia Newspapers
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio teachers union against new bill that allows veterans to be teachers
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s teachers union believes a bill in the General Assembly that would reduce requirements for veterans to become teachers would also reduce the quality of education in the state. A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow school boards across the state to...
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
Comments / 0