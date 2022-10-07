Read full article on original website
Related
manoanow.org
University of Hawai‘i football loses dogfight to San Diego State
SAN DIEGO — Jack Browning kicked a 26-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to put San Diego State ahead as the University of Hawai‘i football team fell to the Aztecs 16-14 at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday night. Dedrick Parson’s 22-yard touchdown put Hawai‘i (1-5, 0-1 Mountain West) ahead...
manoanow.org
Rainbow Wāhine volleyball takes down UC San Diego
Whether it affected the University of Hawai‘i women’s volleyball team or not, Robyn Ah Mow did not think the injury to libero Tayli Ikenaga during pregame warmups excused the Rainbow Wāhine’s slow start against UC San Diego on Saturday night. “Obviously, Tayli is a big part...
manoanow.org
Newest UHM food truck offers Japanese, Okinawan cuisine
The heart of campus is now home to Raysam Hawaii,: a new food truck offering students a fresh selection of Japanese and Okinawan foods. The truck is conveniently located at the entrance of the Legacy Pathway right across from the Holo Holo Bistro food truck. Raysam Hawai‘i is the newest...
Comments / 0