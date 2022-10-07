Read full article on original website
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Trump Supporter Busted For Blowing Up Own Camper Van, Claiming It Was Biden Voters
Denis Molla gave an emotional interview on local television after the devastating blaze, which he has now admitted he started himself.
Trump news – live: Supreme Court asked to stay out of Mar-a-Lago case, as Tulsi Gabbard tipped for VP
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US solicitor general said Justice Clarence Thomas should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.It comes as Tulsi Gabbard’s decision to quit Democratic Party has several, including...
Elon Musk Says Truth Social Is A 'Rightwing Echo Chamber' That Should Be Called 'Trumpet': Why He's Not Buying Twitter To Make Money
The richest person in the world is in the process of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Elon Musk says the deal isn’t about making money. What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk submitted a new proposal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion last week. The deal comes as Twitter and Musk are set for a highly publicized trial, with both parties suing each other.
McCarthy claimed Trump didn’t know about January 6 violence, book reveals
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told two police officers who were injured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol that then-president Donald Trump had no idea that a riotous mob of his supporters was storming the US legislature to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Biden calls Putin ‘rational actor who miscalculated significantly’ with Ukraine invasion
Joe Biden has confirmed US defence officials have been planning potential responses to the use of a low-yield nuclear weapon by Russian forces in Ukraine.The president told CNN there have been “discussions” of what America and Nato would do if Vladimir Putin ordered the use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield for the first time since 1945.However, Mr Biden said it would be “irresponsible” for him to publicly discuss “what we would or wouldn’t do”.He also called Mr Putin a “rational actor who miscalculated significantly” over the invasion.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More More than 100 Russian troops killed in Kherson, says Kyiv – liveWhy is Russia at war with Ukraine and what does Putin want?
Hong Kong says it won't seize the $500 million Russian oligarch yacht docked in its waters, as there is 'no legal basis' for the move
Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said the city will only comply with United Nations sanctions, not those imposed by individual countries.
What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle.
Biden vows consequences for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ decision
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections.
