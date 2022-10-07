Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

