Public Safety

I hope she doesn't ever get freed. I want the actual equal treatment of men and women. She needs to get the same penalty as a man would for murdering a woman.

Now the child has no father and a mother in jail for at least 60 years if no one appeal the sentence for her.

People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
People

Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced to 20-40 years in 3-year-old's beating death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Burgettstown will spend 20 to 40 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy.In June, Tyler Mason pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children in Aiden Lombardi's death.According to the criminal complaint, the child's mother told police she left her son with Mason but later got a call from him saying the child was unresponsive. Mason told police the boy became "fussy" and was screaming, and after giving the child a sippy cup with chocolate milk, Mason said he sat down but then noticed the boy laying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing.Police said the boy's skull was fractured and his face was heavily bruised. He later died at the hospital. The doctor told detectives that he felt the boy was intentionally hurt. 
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Oxygen

Oxygen

ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

