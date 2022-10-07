PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Burgettstown will spend 20 to 40 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy.In June, Tyler Mason pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children in Aiden Lombardi's death.According to the criminal complaint, the child's mother told police she left her son with Mason but later got a call from him saying the child was unresponsive. Mason told police the boy became "fussy" and was screaming, and after giving the child a sippy cup with chocolate milk, Mason said he sat down but then noticed the boy laying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing.Police said the boy's skull was fractured and his face was heavily bruised. He later died at the hospital. The doctor told detectives that he felt the boy was intentionally hurt.

